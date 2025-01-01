Archives: High Highs
High Highs - 'A Real Hero' (College Cover)
Bands To Watch 2013 + Playlist
Best of 2011: Favorite Songs of the Year
Best of 2011: Favorite EPs/Singles of the Year
Video: High Highs - Untitled new song @ SXSW 2011
Video: High Highs - 'Flowers Bloom'
New Music: High Highs - 'Ivy'
This Week's Shows: Radio Dept., Jon Brion, Future Ghost
New Music: High Highs - 'Horses'
New Music: High Highs - 'Flowers Bloom'
Video/MP3: High Highs - 'Open Season'
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Weekly writing, links and music