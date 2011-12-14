Best of 2011: Favorite Songs of the Year

BEST OF 2011: Songs | Albums (soon) | EPs/Singles | Discoveries/Heavy Rotation | Photos

A really good year! The first 40 or so are mega-jams and the latter 38 (Rawkblog loves you, baby) are still jams. I purposefully left out songs by Destroyer because I couldn't decide, so consider Kaputt represented. You can play the entire page with the handy Ex.fm player in the bottom right corner, stream the playlist on Spotify and Rdio, and download everything after the jump.

(Note: Bon Iver and Blouse were late additions and I didn't want to re-do the numbering, so thus the .5s.)

Download these songs in four .zip files (left-click): 1 2 3 4

1. Beyonce - "Love on Top"

2. Beyonce - "Countdown"

BOOF BOOF BOOF BOOF BOOF

3. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": MP3

4. Real Estate - "It's Real": MP3

5. St. Vincent - "Cruel": MP3

6. Minks - "Cemetery Rain": MP3

7. Craft Spells - "You Should Close The Door": MP3

8. High Highs - "Flowers Bloom": MP3

9. Toro y Moi - "How I Know": MP3

10. College (ft. Electric Youth) - "A Real Hero": MP3

11. Pageants - "Ediblerust": MP3

12. Smith Westerns - "Weekend": MP3

13. Jill Andrews - "Blue Sky": MP3

14. Chad VanGaalen - "Sara": MP3

15. Junior Boys - "Banana Ripple": MP3

16. Jens Lekman - "An Argument with Myself": MP3

17. Big Troubles - "Make It Worse": MP3

18. Lia Ices - "Love Is Won: MP3

19. Eleanor Friedberger - "Roosevelt Island": MP3

20. North Highlands - "Bruce": MP3

21. Lana Del Rey - "Video Games"

22. Big Moves - "Groundbreaking Studies": MP3

23. Twin Sister - "Stop": MP3

24. Sondre Lerche - "Domino": MP3

25. Alessi's Ark - "Kind of Man": MP3

26. Seeker Lover Keeper - "Even Though I'm a Woman": MP3

27. Puro Instinct - "Lost at Sea": MP3

28. Laura Marling - "I Was Just a Card": MP3

29. Ravens & Chimes - "Division St.": MP3

30. R.E.M. - "We All Go Back To Where We Belong"

31. Widowspeak - "Hard Times": MP3

32. Bill Callahan - "Riding for the Feeling": MP3

33. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox" (Work Drugs remix): MP3

34. Radiohead - "Give Up the Ghost": MP3

35. LA Font - "Lipsmack": MP3

36. Jay-Z & Kanye West - "Otis"

37. Summer Camp - "Better Off Without You": MP3

38. Little Horn - "Bridges Break": MP3

39. Masxs - "Chairman Gou": MP3

40. ARMS - "Dog Days": MP3

41. Lemuria - "Pleaser": MP3

42. Anna Calvi - "Blackout": MP3

43. In One Wind - "Water's Looking Fine": MP3

44. Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues": MP3

45. Brave Irene - "No Fun": MP3

46. Atlas Sound - "Te Amo": MP3

47. Dolorean - "Thinskinned": MP3

47.5. Bon Iver - "Holocene": MP3

48. Zachary Cale - "Noise of Welcome": MP3

49. Terius Nash - "Wedding Crasher": MP3

50. Beach Fossils - "Plastic Flowers" (The Wake cover): MP3

51. Bos Angeles - "Beach Slalom": MP3

52. Wild Beasts - "Lion's Share": MP3

53. Kreayshawn - "Gucci Gucci"

54. A$AP Rocky - "Out of This World": MP3

55. The Go! Team - "Buy Nothing Day": MP3

56. Dear Marje - "Long Letters": MP3

57. Wilco - "I Might": MP3

58. Selebrities - "Times": MP3

59. Pepper Rabbit - "The Annexation of Puerto Rico": MP3

59.5. Blouse - "Videotapes": MP3

60. Beirut - "East Harlem": MP3

61. Eagle and Talon - "For the Bond": MP3

62. Dude York - "David": MP3

63. Shugo Tokumaru - "Lahaha": MP3

64. Tyler, The Creator - "She" (ft. Frank Ocean): MP3

65. Out Go the Lights - "Pericles": MP3

66. Taylor Swift - "Ours"

67. Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer": MP3

68. Tennis - "Take Me Somewhere": MP3

69. Hi Ho Silver Oh - "Showers Without Warning": MP3

70. Idaho - "You Were a Dick": MP3

71. Hannah Peel - "Song for the Sea": MP3

72. Iceage - "Broken Bone": MP3

73. J. Irvin Dally - "Sun Room": MP3

74. The National - "Exile Vilify": MP3

75. Kurt Wagner and Cortney Tidwell - "A Special Day": MP3

76. Sampha - "Indecision": MP3

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See the list in text-only/copy-paste format >>

BEST OF 2011: Songs | Albums (soon) | EPs/Singles | Discoveries/Heavy Rotation | Photos

1. Beyonce - "Love on Top"

2. Beyonce - "Countdown"

3. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox"

4. Real Estate - "It's Real"

5. St. Vincent - "Cruel"

6. Minks - "Cemetery Rain"

7. Craft Spells - "You Should Close The Door"

8. High Highs - "Flowers Bloom"

9. Toro y Moi - "How I Know"

10. College (ft. Electric Youth) - "A Real Hero"

11. Pageants - "Ediblerust"

12. Smith Westerns - "Weekend"

13. Jill Andrews - "Blue Sky"

14. Chad VanGaalen - "Sara"

15. Junior Boys - "Banana Ripple"

16. Jens Lekman - "An Argument with Myself"

17. Big Troubles - "Make It Worse"

18. Lia Ices - "Love Is Won

19. Eleanor Friedberger - "Roosevelt Island"

20. North Highlands - "Bruce"

21. Lana Del Rey - "Video Games"

22. Big Moves - "Groundbreaking Studies"

23. Twin Sister - "Stop"

24. Sondre Lerche - "Domino"

25. Alessi's Ark - "Kind of Man"

26. Seeker Lover Keeper - "Even Though I'm a Woman"

27. Puro Instinct - "Lost at Sea"

28. Laura Marling - "I Was Just a Card"

29. Ravens & Chimes - "Division St."

30. R.E.M. - "We All Go Back To Where We Belong"

31. Widowspeak - "Hard Times"

32. Bill Callahan - "Riding for the Feeling"

33. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox" (Work Drugs remix)

34. Radiohead - "Give Up the Ghost"

35. LA Font - "Lipsmack"

36. Jay-Z & Kanye West - "Otis"

37. Summer Camp - "Better Off Without You"

38. Little Horn - "Bridges Break"

39. Masxs - "Chairman Gou"

40. ARMS - "Dog Days"

41. Lemuria - "Pleaser"

42. Anna Calvi - "Blackout"

43. In One Wind - "Water's Looking Fine"

44. Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues"

45. Brave Irene - "No Fun"

46. Atlas Sound - "Te Amo"

47. Dolorean - "Thinskinned"

47.5 Bon Iver - "Holocene"

48. Zachary Cale - "Noise of Welcome"

49. Terius Nash - "Wedding Crasher"

50. Beach Fossils - "Plastic Flowers" (The Wake cover)

51. Bos Angeles - "Beach Slalom"

52. Wild Beasts - "Lion's Share"

53. Kreayshawn - "Gucci Gucci"

54. A$AP Rocky - "Out of This World"

55. The Go! Team - "Buy Nothing Day"

56. Dear Marje - "Long Letters"

57. Wilco - "I Might"

58. Selebrities - "Times"

59. Pepper Rabbit - "The Annexation of Puerto Rico"

59.5. Blouse - "Videotapes"

60. Beirut - "East Harlem"

61. Eagle and Talon - "For the Bond"

62. Dude York - "David"

63. Shugo Tokumaru - "Lahaha"

64. Tyler, The Creator - "She" (ft. Frank Ocean)

65. Out Go the Lights - "Pericles"

66. Taylor Swift - "Ours"

67. Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer"

68. Tennis - "Take Me Somewhere"

69. Hi Ho Silver Oh - "Showers Without Warning"

70. Idaho - "You Were a Dick"

71. Hannah Peel - "Song for the Sea"

72. Iceage - "Broken Bone"

73. J. Irvin Dally - "Sun Room"

74. The National - "Exile Vilify"

75. Kurt Wagner and Cortney Tidwell - "A Special Day"

76. Sampha - "Indecision"

Want more music delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for Mercury Music, our Digital Record Club.