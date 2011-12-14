Best of 2011: Favorite Songs of the Year
BEST OF 2011: Songs | Albums (soon) | EPs/Singles | Discoveries/Heavy Rotation | Photos
A really good year! The first 40 or so are mega-jams and the latter 38 (Rawkblog loves you, baby) are still jams. I purposefully left out songs by Destroyer because I couldn't decide, so consider Kaputt represented. You can play the entire page with the handy Ex.fm player in the bottom right corner, stream the playlist on Spotify and Rdio, and download everything after the jump.
(Note: Bon Iver and Blouse were late additions and I didn't want to re-do the numbering, so thus the .5s.)
Download these songs in four .zip files (left-click): 1 2 3 4
1. Beyonce - "Love on Top"
2. Beyonce - "Countdown"
BOOF BOOF BOOF BOOF BOOF
3. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": MP3
4. Real Estate - "It's Real": MP3
5. St. Vincent - "Cruel": MP3
6. Minks - "Cemetery Rain": MP3
7. Craft Spells - "You Should Close The Door": MP3
8. High Highs - "Flowers Bloom": MP3
9. Toro y Moi - "How I Know": MP3
10. College (ft. Electric Youth) - "A Real Hero": MP3
11. Pageants - "Ediblerust": MP3
12. Smith Westerns - "Weekend": MP3
13. Jill Andrews - "Blue Sky": MP3
14. Chad VanGaalen - "Sara": MP3
15. Junior Boys - "Banana Ripple": MP3
16. Jens Lekman - "An Argument with Myself": MP3
17. Big Troubles - "Make It Worse": MP3
18. Lia Ices - "Love Is Won: MP3
19. Eleanor Friedberger - "Roosevelt Island": MP3
20. North Highlands - "Bruce": MP3
21. Lana Del Rey - "Video Games"
22. Big Moves - "Groundbreaking Studies": MP3
23. Twin Sister - "Stop": MP3
24. Sondre Lerche - "Domino": MP3
25. Alessi's Ark - "Kind of Man": MP3
26. Seeker Lover Keeper - "Even Though I'm a Woman": MP3
27. Puro Instinct - "Lost at Sea": MP3
28. Laura Marling - "I Was Just a Card": MP3
29. Ravens & Chimes - "Division St.": MP3
30. R.E.M. - "We All Go Back To Where We Belong"
31. Widowspeak - "Hard Times": MP3
32. Bill Callahan - "Riding for the Feeling": MP3
33. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox" (Work Drugs remix): MP3
34. Radiohead - "Give Up the Ghost": MP3
35. LA Font - "Lipsmack": MP3
36. Jay-Z & Kanye West - "Otis"
37. Summer Camp - "Better Off Without You": MP3
38. Little Horn - "Bridges Break": MP3
39. Masxs - "Chairman Gou": MP3
40. ARMS - "Dog Days": MP3
41. Lemuria - "Pleaser": MP3
42. Anna Calvi - "Blackout": MP3
43. In One Wind - "Water's Looking Fine": MP3
44. Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues": MP3
45. Brave Irene - "No Fun": MP3
46. Atlas Sound - "Te Amo": MP3
47. Dolorean - "Thinskinned": MP3
47.5. Bon Iver - "Holocene": MP3
48. Zachary Cale - "Noise of Welcome": MP3
49. Terius Nash - "Wedding Crasher": MP3
50. Beach Fossils - "Plastic Flowers" (The Wake cover): MP3
51. Bos Angeles - "Beach Slalom": MP3
52. Wild Beasts - "Lion's Share": MP3
53. Kreayshawn - "Gucci Gucci"
54. A$AP Rocky - "Out of This World": MP3
55. The Go! Team - "Buy Nothing Day": MP3
56. Dear Marje - "Long Letters": MP3
57. Wilco - "I Might": MP3
58. Selebrities - "Times": MP3
59. Pepper Rabbit - "The Annexation of Puerto Rico": MP3
59.5. Blouse - "Videotapes": MP3
60. Beirut - "East Harlem": MP3
61. Eagle and Talon - "For the Bond": MP3
62. Dude York - "David": MP3
63. Shugo Tokumaru - "Lahaha": MP3
64. Tyler, The Creator - "She" (ft. Frank Ocean): MP3
65. Out Go the Lights - "Pericles": MP3
66. Taylor Swift - "Ours"
67. Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer": MP3
68. Tennis - "Take Me Somewhere": MP3
69. Hi Ho Silver Oh - "Showers Without Warning": MP3
70. Idaho - "You Were a Dick": MP3
71. Hannah Peel - "Song for the Sea": MP3
72. Iceage - "Broken Bone": MP3
73. J. Irvin Dally - "Sun Room": MP3
74. The National - "Exile Vilify": MP3
75. Kurt Wagner and Cortney Tidwell - "A Special Day": MP3
76. Sampha - "Indecision": MP3
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See the list in text-only/copy-paste format >>
BEST OF 2011: Songs | Albums (soon) | EPs/Singles | Discoveries/Heavy Rotation | Photos
1. Beyonce - "Love on Top"
2. Beyonce - "Countdown"
3. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox"
4. Real Estate - "It's Real"
5. St. Vincent - "Cruel"
6. Minks - "Cemetery Rain"
7. Craft Spells - "You Should Close The Door"
8. High Highs - "Flowers Bloom"
9. Toro y Moi - "How I Know"
10. College (ft. Electric Youth) - "A Real Hero"
11. Pageants - "Ediblerust"
12. Smith Westerns - "Weekend"
13. Jill Andrews - "Blue Sky"
14. Chad VanGaalen - "Sara"
15. Junior Boys - "Banana Ripple"
16. Jens Lekman - "An Argument with Myself"
17. Big Troubles - "Make It Worse"
18. Lia Ices - "Love Is Won
19. Eleanor Friedberger - "Roosevelt Island"
20. North Highlands - "Bruce"
21. Lana Del Rey - "Video Games"
22. Big Moves - "Groundbreaking Studies"
23. Twin Sister - "Stop"
24. Sondre Lerche - "Domino"
25. Alessi's Ark - "Kind of Man"
26. Seeker Lover Keeper - "Even Though I'm a Woman"
27. Puro Instinct - "Lost at Sea"
28. Laura Marling - "I Was Just a Card"
29. Ravens & Chimes - "Division St."
30. R.E.M. - "We All Go Back To Where We Belong"
31. Widowspeak - "Hard Times"
32. Bill Callahan - "Riding for the Feeling"
33. Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox" (Work Drugs remix)
34. Radiohead - "Give Up the Ghost"
35. LA Font - "Lipsmack"
36. Jay-Z & Kanye West - "Otis"
37. Summer Camp - "Better Off Without You"
38. Little Horn - "Bridges Break"
39. Masxs - "Chairman Gou"
40. ARMS - "Dog Days"
41. Lemuria - "Pleaser"
42. Anna Calvi - "Blackout"
43. In One Wind - "Water's Looking Fine"
44. Fleet Foxes - "Helplessness Blues"
45. Brave Irene - "No Fun"
46. Atlas Sound - "Te Amo"
47. Dolorean - "Thinskinned"
47.5 Bon Iver - "Holocene"
48. Zachary Cale - "Noise of Welcome"
49. Terius Nash - "Wedding Crasher"
50. Beach Fossils - "Plastic Flowers" (The Wake cover)
51. Bos Angeles - "Beach Slalom"
52. Wild Beasts - "Lion's Share"
53. Kreayshawn - "Gucci Gucci"
54. A$AP Rocky - "Out of This World"
55. The Go! Team - "Buy Nothing Day"
56. Dear Marje - "Long Letters"
57. Wilco - "I Might"
58. Selebrities - "Times"
59. Pepper Rabbit - "The Annexation of Puerto Rico"
59.5. Blouse - "Videotapes"
60. Beirut - "East Harlem"
61. Eagle and Talon - "For the Bond"
62. Dude York - "David"
63. Shugo Tokumaru - "Lahaha"
64. Tyler, The Creator - "She" (ft. Frank Ocean)
65. Out Go the Lights - "Pericles"
66. Taylor Swift - "Ours"
67. Chelsea Wolfe - "Mer"
68. Tennis - "Take Me Somewhere"
69. Hi Ho Silver Oh - "Showers Without Warning"
70. Idaho - "You Were a Dick"
71. Hannah Peel - "Song for the Sea"
72. Iceage - "Broken Bone"
73. J. Irvin Dally - "Sun Room"
74. The National - "Exile Vilify"
75. Kurt Wagner and Cortney Tidwell - "A Special Day"
76. Sampha - "Indecision"
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