Archives: Little Scream
Best of 2011: Live Videos + Bootlegs
Best of 2011: Favorite Songs of the Year
Video: Little Scream - Take-Away Show
New Music: Little Scream - 'The Heron and the Fox' (Work Drugs remix)
Video: Little Scream - 'Cannons/Heron and the Fox' (Southern Souls session)
Little Scream writes about her favorite songs
Video: Little Scream - 'The Lamb'
Photos: Little Scream
Video: Little Scream - 'The Heron and the Fox' (Live)
New Music: Little Scream - 'The Heron and the Fox'
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