Photos: Little Scream



All photos by David Greenwald

Little Scream's Laurel Sprengelmeyer was kind enough to pose for some photos before (and during, of course) her recent performance at the Canadian Consulate's pre-Grammy party. You'll have the chance to catch her, Sondre Lerche, Pepper Rabbit and more up close at Waynestock, Rawkblog and TwentyFourBit's free, unofficial day party at the Liberty bar in Austin, Texas on March 17, sponsored by our pals at Etnies, thinkThin and Origami -- details here and on Facebook. More photos of the lovely Laurel after the jump.

Little Scream - "The Heron and the Fox": mp3

Little Scream - "Cannons": mp3