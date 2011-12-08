Best of 2011: Concert Photos
All photos by David Greenwald.
I didn't shoot as much as expected this year, though I did get to cover Coachella for the first time -- that was both a career highlight and the most physically grueling weekend I've ever had as a journalist, especially when they piled 50 of us in the Kanye West photo pit. Worth it! Please contact me at rawkblog AT gmail DOT com if you're interested in licensing or prints.
My favorite shows from this year, in no order:
Ryan Adams at Largo / Ryan Adams at Hollywood Forever
Bill Callahan at the Troubadour
MellowHype, Gentleman Jesse and His Men, Little Scream, Lord Huron @ SXSW
Laura Marling at the Troubadour
The Radio Dept. at the Troubadour
The Mountain Goats at SoHo (Santa Barbara, Calif.)
Guided by Voices, the Weakerthans @ FYF Fest
Wild Beasts at the Echoplex
Cut Copy at Coachella
Minks at the Satellite
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