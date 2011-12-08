Best of 2011: Concert Photos

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All photos by David Greenwald.

I didn't shoot as much as expected this year, though I did get to cover Coachella for the first time -- that was both a career highlight and the most physically grueling weekend I've ever had as a journalist, especially when they piled 50 of us in the Kanye West photo pit. Worth it! Please contact me at rawkblog AT gmail DOT com if you're interested in licensing or prints.

My favorite shows from this year, in no order:

Ryan Adams at Largo / Ryan Adams at Hollywood Forever

Bill Callahan at the Troubadour

MellowHype, Gentleman Jesse and His Men, Little Scream, Lord Huron @ SXSW

Laura Marling at the Troubadour

The Radio Dept. at the Troubadour

The Mountain Goats at SoHo (Santa Barbara, Calif.)

Guided by Voices, the Weakerthans @ FYF Fest

Wild Beasts at the Echoplex

Cut Copy at Coachella

Minks at the Satellite

More: Best of 2011 | Rawkblog Photo Archives