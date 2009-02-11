Concert Photos
All photographs by David Greenwald unless otherwise indicated. For licensing information or to order prints, e-mail rawkblog AT gmail DOT com; view my full photography portfolio here.
Best Of:
* Best of 2011 Concert Photos
* Best of 2010 Concert Photos
* Best of 2008 Concert Photos
* Best of 2007 Concert Photos
Festivals:
* Matador at 21 (2010: Guided by Voices, Sonic Youth and more)
* 2010 Lightning in a Bottle Festival (photos by Phil Merkow)
* 2009 Pitchfork Music Festival (by Taleen Kalenderian)
* 2006 Coachella Arts and Music Festival: Day 1 | Day 2
* Arthurfest (2005): Day 1 | Day 2
* All Tomorrow's Parties 2004: Day 1 | Day 2
Portraits:
* The Whisper in the Roar
Concerts (in reverse chronological order; all shows in Los Angeles unless otherwise noted):
* Warpaint at the Troubadour, 12.12.10
* Jens Lekman at Mondrian SkyBar, 12.04.10
* Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin at Spaceland, 11.16.10
* Allo Darlin', Lesands at the Echo, 10.25.10
* Lonely Trees, Candy Claws, Pepper Rabbit at Spaceland, 7.30.10
* Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, Puro Instinct, Magic Kids at the Echoplex, 7.09.10
* Memoryhouse, Nite Jewel, Baths, Kisses at the Echoplex, 7.20.10
* Division Day at Origami Vinyl, 6.18.10
* Rooftop Vigilantes at Echo Curio, 6.15.10
* RAWKSHOTS opening party with LA Font, Death Kit, 6.04.10
* International Waters at the Echoplex, 5.27.10
* Broken Bells, The Morning Benders at the Music Box at Fonda, 5.19.10
* Thom Yorke (Radiohead) at the Orpheum, 10.04.09
* Division Day at Spaceland, 9.02.09 with Bad Veins
* Bill Callahan at the Troubadour, 7.01.09
* John Vanderslice at the Troubadour, 6.29.09 with The Tallest Man on Earth
...many more to come as time permits. Click here for the full archives.
Camera Obscurist: Non-Concert Photography Column
* Camera Obscurist archives