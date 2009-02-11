All photographs by David Greenwald unless otherwise indicated. For licensing information or to order prints, e-mail rawkblog AT gmail DOT com; view my full photography portfolio here.

Best Of:

* Best of 2011 Concert Photos

* Best of 2010 Concert Photos

* Best of 2008 Concert Photos

* Best of 2007 Concert Photos

Festivals:

* Matador at 21 (2010: Guided by Voices, Sonic Youth and more)

* 2010 Lightning in a Bottle Festival (photos by Phil Merkow)

* 2009 Pitchfork Music Festival (by Taleen Kalenderian)

* 2006 Coachella Arts and Music Festival: Day 1 | Day 2

* Arthurfest (2005): Day 1 | Day 2

* All Tomorrow's Parties 2004: Day 1 | Day 2

Portraits:

* The Whisper in the Roar

Concerts (in reverse chronological order; all shows in Los Angeles unless otherwise noted):

* Warpaint at the Troubadour, 12.12.10

* Jens Lekman at Mondrian SkyBar, 12.04.10

* Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin at Spaceland, 11.16.10

* Allo Darlin', Lesands at the Echo, 10.25.10

* Lonely Trees, Candy Claws, Pepper Rabbit at Spaceland, 7.30.10

* Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, Puro Instinct, Magic Kids at the Echoplex, 7.09.10

* Memoryhouse, Nite Jewel, Baths, Kisses at the Echoplex, 7.20.10

* Division Day at Origami Vinyl, 6.18.10

* Rooftop Vigilantes at Echo Curio, 6.15.10

* RAWKSHOTS opening party with LA Font, Death Kit, 6.04.10

* International Waters at the Echoplex, 5.27.10

* Broken Bells, The Morning Benders at the Music Box at Fonda, 5.19.10

* Thom Yorke (Radiohead) at the Orpheum, 10.04.09

* Division Day at Spaceland, 9.02.09 with Bad Veins

* Bill Callahan at the Troubadour, 7.01.09

* John Vanderslice at the Troubadour, 6.29.09 with The Tallest Man on Earth

...many more to come as time permits. Click here for the full archives.

Camera Obscurist: Non-Concert Photography Column

* Camera Obscurist archives