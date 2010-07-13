Live: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti @ Echoplex, 7.9.10



All photos by David Greenwald



Los Angeles is full of irrepressible personalities: Manny being Manny, Miley just being Miley, Ariel Rosenberg being Ariel Pink. A taste of indie fame hasn't changed the lo-fi mad scientist: he opened his set with a good 20 minutes of defiantly not-Before Today songs, and then, giving in and playing "Bright Lit Blue Skies" and "Round and Round," responded to one fan's "I love this song!" with a subtle sneer. "Is this the first time you've seen me play?" Pink questioned. "You should be ashamed." I'm paraphrasing, but for what should've been an all-out hometown opening night party to kick off his national tour, Pink's back catalog did deserve a little more attention. Whether he likes it or not, though, the singer's new material is his most weirdly approachable and obsessively listenable; live, songs such as "Fright Night" were looser but no less charismatic. Even more awesome was Pink as metal-god-of-yore, romping around the stage and clutching the microphone like Ronnie James in his hey. Ariel being Ariel, Ariel being a rock star, Ariel having no shame -- and no need for it. More photos after the jump.

Previously: First Look: Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Before Today