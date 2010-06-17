Live: Rooftop Vigilantes at Echo Curio, 6.15.10



All photos by David Greenwald

On Tuesday night, Kansas newcomers Rooftop Vigilantes played a nuclear-powered set that was one part propulsive post-punk jams and two parts sped-up twee-pop with punk guitar tones and hoarse vocals (or regular-speed punk with a cute twee-pop keyboard player and '50s rhythms). Will their forthcoming album embrace the Wrens or Tiger Trap? Will Rocky and Bullwinkle escape Snively Whiplash's dastardly plan? Tune in next time to find out. (And see more photos after the jump.)

Previously: Rooftop Vigilantes - "Seth No Jump"