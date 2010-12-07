Live: Jens Lekman @ Mondrian SkyBar, 12.04.10

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Announcing you've just seen a great Jens Lekman concert's a bit like saying you really enjoyed last week's Mad Men, but my favorite Swedish songwriter brought plenty of Twitter-worthy material to the Mondrian SkyBar on Saturday night: he played fresh/future favorites "The End of the World Is Bigger Than Love," "An Argument with Myself" and debuted (?) "Waiting for Kirsten," a surreal ditty about attempting to meet apparent Lekman fan Kirsten Dunst at a Gothenburg bar and subsequently getting drunk outside her hotel over the summer. That he ties this handily into the political situation in Sweden only raises his game. Viktor Sjoberg assisted on beats, Tig Notaro started the evening with laughs and I tried not to pee my pants when he played "Maple Leaves." (I was successful.) Watch most of the show via YouTube on yesterday's post.