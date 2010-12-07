Videos: Jens Lekman @ Mondrian SkyBar, 12.04.10

"The End of the World is Bigger Than Love" (above)

On Saturday night, Jens Lekman played poolside at the Mondrian SkyBar and it was pretty much the best. Luckily, some members of the Internet sacrificed their enjoyment of the evening (guys, seriously, at least go have a drink or something) to YouTube almost the entire show, which you can watch after the jump (Via TwentyFourBit). Four (count 'em!) new songs, phew.

My photos and a full explain of Jens' song about Kirsten Dunst tomorrow.

"Black Cab"

"Opposite of Hallelujah" (partial)

"The Dandruff on Your Shoulder"

"An Argument with Myself"

"Waiting for Kirsten" (re: Kirsten Dunst)

New song (Got a name? Send it over)