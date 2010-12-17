Best of 2010: Concert Photos

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My year in photography was one of short bursts: my first time at SXSW, which was probably the best week of my life; band after band at Matador at 21; a handful of scattered shows in between. (I went to, but did not shoot, Coachella. Sigh.) Not to mention my first photo exhibition (!) in June. Hopefully I'll shoot a little more regularly next year in anticipation of RAWKSHOTS: Part Deux.

A few of my favorite shows from this year, in no particular order:

Coachella: Local Natives, Jay-Z, Deerhunter, Beach House, Pavement, Thom Yorke (nearly forgot I saw Thom Yorke this year, whoa)

Matador at 21: Spoon, Belle & Sebastian, Sonic Youth

SXSW: Miles Kurosky, International Waters, Puro Instinct, ARMS, Ben Gibbard, Rose Elinor Dougall, Midlake

In general: The really amazing Slumberland 20th anniversary show at the Echo with Pants Yell! and Rose Melberg, that Weezer secret show, Kisses at In The City, Sondre Lerche at the Mondrian, Jens Lekman at the Mondrian, Miles Kurosky at the Echo, Baths at the Echoplex, the Clientele at the Echoplex (and also at Spaceland)