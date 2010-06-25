Live: International Waters @ Echoplex, 5.27.10



All photos by David Greenwald



As they did at SXSW, Austin, Texas, act International Waters were on-point at the Echoplex last month. The angular indie-pop band sounded as sharp on a bigger stage as they did at Plush in March, tearing through a sweet 'n' sour set with a bunch of new songs and should-be-hits such as "Olympia." More photos after the jump.

International Waters - "Olympia": mp3

International Waters - "Flashes": mp3

Previously:

SXSW 2010: International Waters at Plush, 3.17.10

New Music: International Waters - "Olympia"