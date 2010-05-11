New Music: International Waters - "Olympia"



Photo by David Greenwald



Heaven's seen some better days. International Waters' latest single shares the title line of The Radio Dept.'s jam-of-the-year frontrunner "Heaven's On Fire" -- and a similarly warm place in my heart. Even moreso than their Rawkblog-premiered 7" debut, this is the kind of sound the band showcased at SXSW: The Sea and Cake with edge, Felt re-imagined for 2010. The band's debut EP, It Felt Like, is due in July with a full-length hopefully on the way by the end of the year, and they'll be in L.A. on March 27 to open for brother band Voxtrot's farewell tour at the Echoplex.

International Waters - "Olympia": mp3

International Waters - "Flashes": mp3

Previously: SXSW 2010: International Waters | Premiere: International Waters - "Salt and Sea" b/w "Flashes"