Premiere: International Waters - "Salt and Sea" b/w "Flashes"



International Waters at SXSW 2010 / Photo by David Greenwald



SXSW's biggest surprise, for me at least, was the discovery of International Waters -- a Texas indie-pop act whose glistening major 7th chords pulled me off the street and into Plush for the remainder of their set. The band does have some pedigree -- two members once played in Voxtrot -- but the new act is very much its own nerdy, bossa nova-loving animal. Here are two of their 2009-released jams; keep an eye out for a 10" release as soon as April.

International Waters - "Salt and Sea": mp3

International Waters - "Flashes": mp3

(Hear more on the International Waters Web site)

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar