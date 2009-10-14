2010 Album Release Calendar



Owen Pallett / photo by David Greenwald

Hello, 2010! Another year, another album/CD/EP/tape/madness release calendar. As always, listings are chosen based on quality or curiosity level and are by no means meant to be exhaustive. These listings will be updated throughout the year.

<< 2009 Album Release Calendar

January 12:

Vampire Weekend - Contra (XL) | REVIEW

Owen Pallett - Heartland (Domino)

Laura Veirs - July Flame (Raven Marching Band) | REVIEW

January 19:

Spoon - Transference (Merge) | REVIEW | BUY

Eels - End Times

January 26:

Free Energy - Stuck On Nothing (DFA/Astralwerks)

Citay - Dream Get Together (Dead Oceans)

>> "Careful With That Hat": mp3

Magnetic Fields - Realism

Beach House - Teen Dream | REVIEW

Charlotte Gainsbourg - IRM

Four Tet - There Is Love In You

Gigi - Maintenant (Tomlab) | REVIEW

Retribution Gospel Choir - 2 (Sub Pop)

February 2:

Midlake - The Courage of Others (Bella Union) | REVIEW

Mount Eerie - Black Wooden EP (Latitudes)

February 9:

Massive Attack - Heligoland

Pantha Du Prince - Black Noise (Rough Trade)

February 15:

Peter Gabriel - Scratch My Back (Virgin; UK release)

February 16:

Field Music - Measure (Memphis Industries) | REVIEW

Tindersticks - Falling Down A Mountain | REVIEW

Local Natives - Gorilla Manor (French Kiss) | LIVE REVIEW

February 23:

Toro Y Moi - Causers of This (Carpark) | INTERVIEW

David Byrne and Fatboy Slim - Here Lies Love (Vocal appearances by St. Vincent, Nellie McKay, etc.)

Dust From 1,000 Years - Marble Memo (Moon Jaw)

Rocky Votolato - True Devotion (Barsuk)

>> "Red River": mp3

Eluvium - Similes (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

Wolf People - Tidings (Jagjaguwar)

>> "October Fires": mp3

Holly Miranda - The Magician's Private Library (XL)

Fyfe Dangerfield (Guillemots) - Fly Yellow Moon (Geffen)

Quasi - American Gong (Kill Rock Stars)

Shearwater - The Golden Archipelago (Matador) | LIVE REVIEW

Joanna Newsom - Have One On Me (Drag City) | REVIEW

March 1:

Sam Amidon - I See The Sign (Bedroom Community)

March 2:

Rogue Wave - Permalight (Brushfire)

Clogs - The Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton (feat. Sufjan Stevens, My Brightest Diamond, Matt Berninger)

March 9:

Ted Leo - The Brutalist Bricks (Matador) | REVIEW

>> "Even Heroes Have To Die": mp3

>> "The Mighty Sparrow": mp3

The Besnard Lakes - The Besnard Lakes Are The Roaring Night

>> "Albatross": mp3

Miles Kurosky (Beulah) - The Desert of Shallow Effects (Majordomo) | REVIEW | INTERVIEW

White Hinterland - Kairos (Dead Oceans)

>> "Icarus": mp3

Liars - Sisterworld (Mute)

Aloha - Home Acres (Polyvinyl)

March 16:

Drive-By Truckers - The Big To-Do (ATO)

One for the Team - Ghosts (Afternoon Records)

The Whigs - In The Dark

ARMS - EP (self-released) | REVIEW | INTERVIEW

>> Free Download

March 23:

She & Him - Volume 2 (Merge)

Jonsi (Sigur Ros) - Go | REVIEW

Black Tambourine - Complete Recordings (reissue; Slumberland)

Radar Brothers - The Illustrated Garden (Merge)

Phoenix - Live In Sydney

>> Free Download

March 30:

Dum Dum Girls - I Will Be (Sub Pop) | LIVE REVIEW

>> "Jail La La": mp3

Wooden Shjips - Volume 2 (compilation; Sick Thirst)

Erykah Badu - New Amerykah Part II: Return of the Ankh (Universal Motown)

Twin Sister - Color Your Life EP | REVIEW

>> Color Your Life free download

April 6:

Sally Seltmann (formerly New Buffalo) - Heart That's Pounding (Arts & Crafts) | LIVE REVIEW | ALL POSTS

Laura Marling - I Speak Because I Can (Astralwerks)

April 13:

MGMT - Congratulations (Columbia) | REVIEW

Ghosty - Team Up Again EP

April 20:

Plants and Animals - La La Land (Secret City)

Rory Erickson (ex-13th Floor Elevators; backed by Okkervil River) - True Love Cast Out All Evil (Anti-)

Caribou - Swim (Merge)

Destroyer - City of Daughters, Thief, Streethawk reissues (Merge)

April 27:

Frog Eyes - Paul's Tomb: A Triumph (Dead Oceans)

>> "A Flower In A Glove": mp3

Avi Buffalo - s/t (Sub Pop)

>> "What's In It For": mp3

May 4:

The New Pornographers - Together (Matador) | REVIEW

>> "Your Hands (Together)": mp3

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - I Learned The Hard Way (Dap-Tone)

Broken Social Scene - Forgiveness Rock Record (Arts & Crafts) | REVIEW

The Hold Steady - Heaven Is Whenever (Vagrant)

Big Boi – Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty (Def Jam)

Hip Hatchet - Men Who Share My Name (self-released)

May 11:

The National - High Violet (Beggars Banquet) | REVIEW

>> "Bloodbuzz Ohio": mp3

Phosphorescent - Here's To Taking It Easy (Dead Oceans)

>> "It's Hard To Be Humble (When You're From Alabama": mp3

Foals - Total Life Forever (Sub Pop - digital release)

May 18:

Wild Nothing - Gemini (Captured Tracks) | REVIEW

Club 8 - The People's Record (Labrador)

>> "Western Hospitality": mp3

Band of Horses - Infinite Arms

LCD Soundsystem - This Is Happening (DFA/Virgin)

May 25:

Kurt Vile - Square Shells EP (Matador)

>> "Invisibility : Nonexistent": mp3

June 1:

The Acorn - No Ghost (Paperbag)

Daniel Romano - Workin' For The Music Man (You've Changed Records)

>> "A Losing Song": mp3

Math and Physics Club - I Shouldn't Look As Good As I Do (Matinee Recordings)

June 8:

Here We Go Magic - Pigeons

Tokyo Police Club - Champ (Mom+Pop) | REVIEW

Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Before Today (Beggars Banquet) | REVIEW

>> "Round and Round": mp3

Delorean - Subiza (True Panther)

>> "Stay Close": mp3

Nina Nastasia - Outlaster

June 14:

Pernice Brothers - Goodbye, Killer (One Little Indian)

June 15:

Foals - Total Life Forever (Sub Pop)

June 22:

The Henry Clay People - Somewhere On The Golden Coast (TBD)

Jeff Mangum (Neutral Milk Hotel) - Live At Jittery Joe's Reissue (American Dust)

David Karsten Daniels and Fight the Big Red Bull - I Mean To Live Here Still (FatCat)

June 29:

Wolf Parade - Expo 86 (Sub Pop)

July 6:

Baths - Cerulean (Anticon)

July 13:

Sun Kil Moon - Admiral Fell Promises (Caldo Verde)

Halsted - Life Underwater (Ashbury Records)

July 20:

Department of Eagles - Archive 2003-2006 (American Dust)

The Books - The Way Out (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

Toro Y Moi - "Leave Everywhere" Single (Carpark)

Mountain Man - Made The Harbor (Partisan)

Japandroids - Younger Us single

July 27:

Menomena - Mines (Barsuk)

Rickolus - Youngster

Futurebirds - Hampton's Lullaby (Autumn Tone) | REVIEW

>> "Johnny Utah": mp3

Kelli Scarr - Piece (Silence Breaks)

August 3:

Kisses - "People Can Do The Most Amazing Things" single (IAMSOUND)

Autolux - Transit Transit (TBD)

Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (Merge)

Charlie Wadhams - Upside Down (Careful Hands) | REVIEW

August 10:

Sky Larkin - Kaleide (Wichita)

August 17:

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Let It Sway (prod. Chris Walla)

>> "Sink / Let It Sway": mp3

Peter Salett - Addicted To Distraction

>> "Feet on the Ground": mp3

Matthew Dear - Black City (Ghostly International)

August 24:

Magic Kids - Memphis (True Panther) | LIVE REVIEW

Grass Widow - Past Time (Kill Rock Stars)

August 31:

Philip Selway (Radiohead) - Familial (Nonesuch)

September TBA:

Dungen - Skit I Allt (Subliminal Sounds)

September 7:

Electric Sunset - Electric Sunset (K)

The Thermals - Personal Life (Kill Rock Stars)

The Clientele - Minotaur (Merge)

Interpol - Interpol (Matador)

September 14:

Of Montreal - False Priest (prod. Jon Brion) | Track Review

The Chapin Sisters - Two

The Walkmen - Lisbon | Track Review

Screaming Females - Castle Talk

>> "I Don't Mind It": mp3

The Acorn - Make the Least of the Day (Remix album - ft. Chad VanGaalen) (Paper Bag)

Buke & Gass - Riposte (Brassland)

Brandon Flowers - Flamingo

Les Savy Fav - Root For Ruin (French Kiss)

September 21:

Latitia Sadler (Stereolab, Monade) - The Trip (Drag City)

Darren Hanlon - I Will Love You At All (Yep Roc)

>> "All These Things": mp3

September 28:

Deerhunter - Halcyon Digest (4AD)

No Age - Everything In Between (Sub Pop) | REVIEW

Salem - King Night (IAMSOUND)

Women - Public Strain | REVIEW

Nellie McKay - Home Sweet Mobile Home (Verve)

Glasser - Ring (True Panther Sounds)

Ben Folds & Nick Hornby - Lonely Avenue (Nonesuch)

Cinema Red and Blue - Cinema Red and Blue (What's Your Rupture)

October 5:

Allo Darlin' - Allo Darlin' (Fortuna POP) | REVIEW | LIVE REVIEW

Liam Singer - Dislocatia (Hidden Shoal)

>> "Winter Weeds": mp3

Mark Ronson and the Business Intl - Record Collection (RCA)

Weezer - Pinkerton (reissue)

British Sea Power - Zeus EP (Rough Trade - digital)

October 12:

Belle & Sebastian - Write About Love (Matador)

Antony and the Johnsons - Swanlights (Secretly Canadian)

Badly Drawn Boy - It's What I'm Thinking: Photographing Snowflakes (The End)

Hauschka - Foreign Landscapes (130701)

Holy Sons - Survivalist Tales (Partisan)

Real Estate - "Out of Tune" b/w "Reservoir" 7'' (True Panther)

Sufjan Stevens - The Age of Adz (Asthmatic Kitty)

October 19:

The Extra Lens (formerly The Extra Glenns - John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats) - Undercard (Merge)

>> "Only Existing Footage": mp3

Mount Eerie - Song Islands Vol. 2 (P.W. Elverum and Sun, Ltd.)

October 26:

Pepper Rabbit - Beauregard

Viktor Sjoberg - Breakfast in America (St. Ives)

Warpaint - The Fool (Rough Trade)

November 2:

Autumn Defense (Wilco's John Stirratt and Pat Sansone) - Once Around (Yep Roc)

Lord Huron - Mighty EP (Self-released/Bandcamp)

Brian Eno - Small Craft on a Milk Sea

Destroyer - "Archer on the Beach" b/w "Grief Point" 12'' (Merge)

Violens - Amoral (Friendly Fire)

November 9:

Les Sins (Toro Y Moi) - "Lina" 12'' (Carpark)

The Radio Dept. - Never Follow Suit EP (Labrador/Caroline)

November 16:

Japandroids - "Heavenward Grand Prix" 7" (Polyvinyl)

The Russian Futurists - The Weight's On The Wheels

Kisses - The Heart of the Nightlife

November 22:

Girls - Broken Dreams Club EP (True Panther Sounds)

Kanye West - My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

November 23:

Gentleman Jesse and His Men - Got the Wrong Man 7''

Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday

Robyn - Body Talk

November 30:

The 1900s - Return of the Century (Parasol)

December 7:

Memoryhouse - Caregiver/Heirloom 7'' (Suicide Squeeze)

Misc./digital releases:

The Pass - Colors EP (out now on iTunes)

>> "Colors": mp3

Seapony - Seapony EP

Anthony Rochester - Hot Hits 96

<< 2009 Album Release Calendar.