2010 Album Release Calendar
Owen Pallett / photo by David Greenwald
Hello, 2010! Another year, another album/CD/EP/tape/madness release calendar. As always, listings are chosen based on quality or curiosity level and are by no means meant to be exhaustive. These listings will be updated throughout the year.
<< 2009 Album Release Calendar
January 12:
Vampire Weekend - Contra (XL) | REVIEW
Owen Pallett - Heartland (Domino)
Laura Veirs - July Flame (Raven Marching Band) | REVIEW
January 19:
Spoon - Transference (Merge) | REVIEW | BUY
Eels - End Times
January 26:
Free Energy - Stuck On Nothing (DFA/Astralwerks)
Citay - Dream Get Together (Dead Oceans)
>> "Careful With That Hat": mp3
Magnetic Fields - Realism
Beach House - Teen Dream | REVIEW
Charlotte Gainsbourg - IRM
Four Tet - There Is Love In You
Gigi - Maintenant (Tomlab) | REVIEW
Retribution Gospel Choir - 2 (Sub Pop)
February 2:
Midlake - The Courage of Others (Bella Union) | REVIEW
Mount Eerie - Black Wooden EP (Latitudes)
February 9:
Massive Attack - Heligoland
Pantha Du Prince - Black Noise (Rough Trade)
February 15:
Peter Gabriel - Scratch My Back (Virgin; UK release)
February 16:
Field Music - Measure (Memphis Industries) | REVIEW
Tindersticks - Falling Down A Mountain | REVIEW
Local Natives - Gorilla Manor (French Kiss) | LIVE REVIEW
February 23:
Toro Y Moi - Causers of This (Carpark) | INTERVIEW
David Byrne and Fatboy Slim - Here Lies Love (Vocal appearances by St. Vincent, Nellie McKay, etc.)
Dust From 1,000 Years - Marble Memo (Moon Jaw)
Rocky Votolato - True Devotion (Barsuk)
>> "Red River": mp3
Eluvium - Similes (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
Wolf People - Tidings (Jagjaguwar)
>> "October Fires": mp3
Holly Miranda - The Magician's Private Library (XL)
Fyfe Dangerfield (Guillemots) - Fly Yellow Moon (Geffen)
Quasi - American Gong (Kill Rock Stars)
Shearwater - The Golden Archipelago (Matador) | LIVE REVIEW
Joanna Newsom - Have One On Me (Drag City) | REVIEW
March 1:
Sam Amidon - I See The Sign (Bedroom Community)
March 2:
Rogue Wave - Permalight (Brushfire)
Clogs - The Creatures in the Garden of Lady Walton (feat. Sufjan Stevens, My Brightest Diamond, Matt Berninger)
March 9:
Ted Leo - The Brutalist Bricks (Matador) | REVIEW
>> "Even Heroes Have To Die": mp3
>> "The Mighty Sparrow": mp3
The Besnard Lakes - The Besnard Lakes Are The Roaring Night
>> "Albatross": mp3
Miles Kurosky (Beulah) - The Desert of Shallow Effects (Majordomo) | REVIEW | INTERVIEW
White Hinterland - Kairos (Dead Oceans)
>> "Icarus": mp3
Liars - Sisterworld (Mute)
Aloha - Home Acres (Polyvinyl)
March 16:
Drive-By Truckers - The Big To-Do (ATO)
One for the Team - Ghosts (Afternoon Records)
The Whigs - In The Dark
ARMS - EP (self-released) | REVIEW | INTERVIEW
>> Free Download
March 23:
She & Him - Volume 2 (Merge)
Jonsi (Sigur Ros) - Go | REVIEW
Black Tambourine - Complete Recordings (reissue; Slumberland)
Radar Brothers - The Illustrated Garden (Merge)
Phoenix - Live In Sydney
>> Free Download
March 30:
Dum Dum Girls - I Will Be (Sub Pop) | LIVE REVIEW
>> "Jail La La": mp3
Wooden Shjips - Volume 2 (compilation; Sick Thirst)
Erykah Badu - New Amerykah Part II: Return of the Ankh (Universal Motown)
Twin Sister - Color Your Life EP | REVIEW
>> Color Your Life free download
April 6:
Sally Seltmann (formerly New Buffalo) - Heart That's Pounding (Arts & Crafts) | LIVE REVIEW | ALL POSTS
Laura Marling - I Speak Because I Can (Astralwerks)
April 13:
MGMT - Congratulations (Columbia) | REVIEW
Ghosty - Team Up Again EP
April 20:
Plants and Animals - La La Land (Secret City)
Rory Erickson (ex-13th Floor Elevators; backed by Okkervil River) - True Love Cast Out All Evil (Anti-)
Caribou - Swim (Merge)
Destroyer - City of Daughters, Thief, Streethawk reissues (Merge)
April 27:
Frog Eyes - Paul's Tomb: A Triumph (Dead Oceans)
>> "A Flower In A Glove": mp3
Avi Buffalo - s/t (Sub Pop)
>> "What's In It For": mp3
May 4:
The New Pornographers - Together (Matador) | REVIEW
>> "Your Hands (Together)": mp3
Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings - I Learned The Hard Way (Dap-Tone)
Broken Social Scene - Forgiveness Rock Record (Arts & Crafts) | REVIEW
The Hold Steady - Heaven Is Whenever (Vagrant)
Big Boi – Sir Lucious Leftfoot: The Son of Chico Dusty (Def Jam)
Hip Hatchet - Men Who Share My Name (self-released)
May 11:
The National - High Violet (Beggars Banquet) | REVIEW
>> "Bloodbuzz Ohio": mp3
Phosphorescent - Here's To Taking It Easy (Dead Oceans)
>> "It's Hard To Be Humble (When You're From Alabama": mp3
Foals - Total Life Forever (Sub Pop - digital release)
May 18:
Wild Nothing - Gemini (Captured Tracks) | REVIEW
Club 8 - The People's Record (Labrador)
>> "Western Hospitality": mp3
Band of Horses - Infinite Arms
LCD Soundsystem - This Is Happening (DFA/Virgin)
May 25:
Kurt Vile - Square Shells EP (Matador)
>> "Invisibility : Nonexistent": mp3
June 1:
The Acorn - No Ghost (Paperbag)
Daniel Romano - Workin' For The Music Man (You've Changed Records)
>> "A Losing Song": mp3
Math and Physics Club - I Shouldn't Look As Good As I Do (Matinee Recordings)
June 8:
Here We Go Magic - Pigeons
Tokyo Police Club - Champ (Mom+Pop) | REVIEW
Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti - Before Today (Beggars Banquet) | REVIEW
>> "Round and Round": mp3
Delorean - Subiza (True Panther)
>> "Stay Close": mp3
Nina Nastasia - Outlaster
June 14:
Pernice Brothers - Goodbye, Killer (One Little Indian)
June 15:
Foals - Total Life Forever (Sub Pop)
June 22:
The Henry Clay People - Somewhere On The Golden Coast (TBD)
Jeff Mangum (Neutral Milk Hotel) - Live At Jittery Joe's Reissue (American Dust)
David Karsten Daniels and Fight the Big Red Bull - I Mean To Live Here Still (FatCat)
June 29:
Wolf Parade - Expo 86 (Sub Pop)
July 6:
Baths - Cerulean (Anticon)
July 13:
Sun Kil Moon - Admiral Fell Promises (Caldo Verde)
Halsted - Life Underwater (Ashbury Records)
July 20:
Department of Eagles - Archive 2003-2006 (American Dust)
The Books - The Way Out (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
Toro Y Moi - "Leave Everywhere" Single (Carpark)
Mountain Man - Made The Harbor (Partisan)
Japandroids - Younger Us single
July 27:
Menomena - Mines (Barsuk)
Rickolus - Youngster
Futurebirds - Hampton's Lullaby (Autumn Tone) | REVIEW
>> "Johnny Utah": mp3
Kelli Scarr - Piece (Silence Breaks)
August 3:
Kisses - "People Can Do The Most Amazing Things" single (IAMSOUND)
Autolux - Transit Transit (TBD)
Arcade Fire - The Suburbs (Merge)
Charlie Wadhams - Upside Down (Careful Hands) | REVIEW
August 10:
Sky Larkin - Kaleide (Wichita)
August 17:
Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - Let It Sway (prod. Chris Walla)
>> "Sink / Let It Sway": mp3
Peter Salett - Addicted To Distraction
>> "Feet on the Ground": mp3
Matthew Dear - Black City (Ghostly International)
August 24:
Magic Kids - Memphis (True Panther) | LIVE REVIEW
Grass Widow - Past Time (Kill Rock Stars)
August 31:
Philip Selway (Radiohead) - Familial (Nonesuch)
September TBA:
Dungen - Skit I Allt (Subliminal Sounds)
September 7:
Electric Sunset - Electric Sunset (K)
The Thermals - Personal Life (Kill Rock Stars)
The Clientele - Minotaur (Merge)
Interpol - Interpol (Matador)
September 14:
Of Montreal - False Priest (prod. Jon Brion) | Track Review
The Chapin Sisters - Two
The Walkmen - Lisbon | Track Review
Screaming Females - Castle Talk
>> "I Don't Mind It": mp3
The Acorn - Make the Least of the Day (Remix album - ft. Chad VanGaalen) (Paper Bag)
Buke & Gass - Riposte (Brassland)
Brandon Flowers - Flamingo
Les Savy Fav - Root For Ruin (French Kiss)
September 21:
Latitia Sadler (Stereolab, Monade) - The Trip (Drag City)
Darren Hanlon - I Will Love You At All (Yep Roc)
>> "All These Things": mp3
September 28:
Deerhunter - Halcyon Digest (4AD)
No Age - Everything In Between (Sub Pop) | REVIEW
Salem - King Night (IAMSOUND)
Women - Public Strain | REVIEW
Nellie McKay - Home Sweet Mobile Home (Verve)
Glasser - Ring (True Panther Sounds)
Ben Folds & Nick Hornby - Lonely Avenue (Nonesuch)
Cinema Red and Blue - Cinema Red and Blue (What's Your Rupture)
October 5:
Allo Darlin' - Allo Darlin' (Fortuna POP) | REVIEW | LIVE REVIEW
Liam Singer - Dislocatia (Hidden Shoal)
>> "Winter Weeds": mp3
Mark Ronson and the Business Intl - Record Collection (RCA)
Weezer - Pinkerton (reissue)
British Sea Power - Zeus EP (Rough Trade - digital)
October 12:
Belle & Sebastian - Write About Love (Matador)
Antony and the Johnsons - Swanlights (Secretly Canadian)
Badly Drawn Boy - It's What I'm Thinking: Photographing Snowflakes (The End)
Hauschka - Foreign Landscapes (130701)
Holy Sons - Survivalist Tales (Partisan)
Real Estate - "Out of Tune" b/w "Reservoir" 7'' (True Panther)
Sufjan Stevens - The Age of Adz (Asthmatic Kitty)
October 19:
The Extra Lens (formerly The Extra Glenns - John Darnielle of the Mountain Goats) - Undercard (Merge)
>> "Only Existing Footage": mp3
Mount Eerie - Song Islands Vol. 2 (P.W. Elverum and Sun, Ltd.)
October 26:
Pepper Rabbit - Beauregard
Viktor Sjoberg - Breakfast in America (St. Ives)
Warpaint - The Fool (Rough Trade)
November 2:
Autumn Defense (Wilco's John Stirratt and Pat Sansone) - Once Around (Yep Roc)
Lord Huron - Mighty EP (Self-released/Bandcamp)
Brian Eno - Small Craft on a Milk Sea
Destroyer - "Archer on the Beach" b/w "Grief Point" 12'' (Merge)
Violens - Amoral (Friendly Fire)
November 9:
Les Sins (Toro Y Moi) - "Lina" 12'' (Carpark)
The Radio Dept. - Never Follow Suit EP (Labrador/Caroline)
November 16:
Japandroids - "Heavenward Grand Prix" 7" (Polyvinyl)
The Russian Futurists - The Weight's On The Wheels
Kisses - The Heart of the Nightlife
November 22:
Girls - Broken Dreams Club EP (True Panther Sounds)
Kanye West - My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
November 23:
Gentleman Jesse and His Men - Got the Wrong Man 7''
Nicki Minaj - Pink Friday
Robyn - Body Talk
November 30:
The 1900s - Return of the Century (Parasol)
December 7:
Memoryhouse - Caregiver/Heirloom 7'' (Suicide Squeeze)
Misc./digital releases:
The Pass - Colors EP (out now on iTunes)
>> "Colors": mp3
Seapony - Seapony EP
Anthony Rochester - Hot Hits 96
<< 2009 Album Release Calendar.