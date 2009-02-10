2009 Album Release Calendar

It’s never too early. Welcome to the 2009 album/LP/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we will struggle mightily to keep up with shifting music release dates, new MP3s and Lil Wayne. Like every year, this list is restricted to only the most interesting releases — albums that we’re personally excited to hear (or at least morbidly curious about). Labels/publicists — have an album or an MP3 you’d like to see here? E-mail rawkblog at gmail dot com. (Andrew Bird photo by David Greenwald) (Click here for the 2010 Album Release Calendar)

January 13

Franz Nicolay (Hold Steady) - Major General (Fistolo Records)

January 20

Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavillion (Domino)

Clue To Kalo - Lily Perdida (Mush)

Andrew Bird - Noble Beast (Fat Possum)

Antony and the Johnson - The Crying Light (Secretly Canadian)

>> Antony and the Johnsons - "Epilepsy Is Dancing": mp3

January 27

The Bird and the Bee - Ray Guns Are Not Just The Future (Blue Note)

Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (Domino)

Loney Dear - Dear John (Polyvinyl)

>> Loney Dear - "Airport Surroundings": mp3

Beirut/RealPeople - March of the Zapotec/Holland EPs (Ba Da Bing)

Strand of Oaks - Leave Ruin (La Societe Expeditionnaire)

>> Strand of Oaks - "End In Flames": mp3

February 3

Handsome Furs (Wolf Parade) - Face Control (Sub Pop)

Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele - The Good Feeling Music Of Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele (Paw Tracks)

>> Dent May - “Meet Me In The Garden”: mp3

February 10

Lily Allen - It’s Not Me, It’s You (Capitol)

Mos Def - The Ecstatic

The Lonely Island (SNL’s Andy Samberg) - Incredibad (Universal Republic)

The City and Horses - I Don't Want To Dream (White Shoe)

February 17

M. Ward - Hold Time (Merge)

...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - The Century of Self

Architecture in Helsinki - That Beep (single)

Morrissey - Years Of Refusal

Vetiver - Tight Knit (Sub Pop)

>> Vetiver - "Everyday": mp3

Asobi Seksu - Hush (Polyvinyl)

Odawas - The Blue Depths (Jagjaguwar)

March 3

Wild Light - Adult Nights (StarTime International)

Neko Case - Middle Cyclone (-Anti)

U2 - No Line On The Horizon

The Soundtrack of Our Lives - Communion

Marissa Nadler - Little Hells (Kemado)

March 10

Condo Fucks (Yo La Tengo) - Fuckbook (Matador)

Anni Rossi - Rockwell (4AD)

>> Anni Rossi - "Ecology": mp3

Tim Hecker An Imaginary Country (Kranky)

DM Stith - Heavy Ghost (Asthmatic Kitty)

Mirah - A(spera) (K)

Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band - Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band (Dead Oceans)

>>Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band - "Anchors Dropped": mp3

Julie Doiron - I Can Wonder What You Did With Your Day (Jagjaguwar)

>> Julie Doiron - "Consolation Prize" mp3

March 17

Kelly Clarkson - All I Ever Wanted

Bonnie "Prince" Billy - Beware (Drag City)

Wavves - Ballls (Fat Possum)

March 24

The Decemberists - The Hazards of Love (Capitol)

Royksopp - Junior

Harlem Shakes - Technicolor Health (Gigantic) -- guys, go buy this

Swan Lake - Enemy Mine (Jagjaguwar)

>> Swan Lake - "Spanish Gold, 2044" mp3

1990s - Kicks (Rough Trade)

Fridge - Early Output, 1996-1998 (Temporary Residence)

Pete Doherty - Grace/Wastelands

March 31

Peter Bjorn and John - Living Thing

The Slate Pacific - Safe Passage EP (Pigeon Row)

>> The Slate Pacific - "13 Kinds of Chemicals": mp3

Great Lake Swimmers - Lost Channels (Nettwerk)

April 7

Junior Boys - Begone Dull Care (Domino)

Doves - Kingdom Of Rust (Astralwerks)

It Hugs Back - Inside Your Guitar (4AD)

Telekinesis - Telekinesis! (Merge)

The Thermals - Now We Can See (Kill Rock Stars)

Bat For Lashes - Two Suns

Neil Young - Fork In The Road (Reprise)

April 14

Metric - Fantasies

Silversun Pickups - Swoon (Dangerbird)

Pomegranates - Everybody, Come Outside! (Lujo)

>> Pomegranates - "Corriander": mp3

Bill Callahan (formerly Smog) - Sometimes I Wish We Were An Eagle (Drag City)

Death Cab For Cutie - The Open Door EP

April 21

Camera Obscura - My Maudlin Career (4AD)

>> Camera Obscura - "My Maudlin Career": mp3

Okkervil River - Pop Lie EP (Jagjaguwar)

Polly Scattergood - Polly Scattergood (Mute)

Super Furry Animals - TBA (XL)

Tinted Windows (ex-Hanson, Smashing Pumpkins, Fountains of Wayne, Cheap Trick -- together at last) - Tinted Windows

The Rest - Everyone All At Once (self-released)

April 28

Japandroids - Post-Nothing (Unfamiliar)

Bob Dylan - Together Through Life

May 5

St. Vincent - Actor (4AD)

>> St. Vincent - "The Strangers" mp3

Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band (formerly Bright Eyes) - Outer South (Merge)

Patrick Watson - Wooden Arms (Secret City)

Akron/Family - Set 'Em Wild, Set 'Em Free (Dead Oceans)

May 12

Bricolage - Bricolage (Slumberland)

>> Bricolage - "Turn U Over": mp3

Hanne Hukkelberg - Blood From A Stone (Nettwerk)

Art Brut - Art Brut Vs. Satan

May 19

Jason Lytle (ex-Grandaddy) - Yours, Truly, The Commuter

Iron & Wine - Around The Well 2-disc rarities compilation (Sub Pop)

>> Iron & Wine - "Belated Promise Ring": mp3

John Vanderslice - Romanian Names (Dead Oceans)

Jarvis Cocker - Further Complications (prod. Steve Albini!) (Rough Trade)

May 26

Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest (Warp)

Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix

Black Moth Super Rainbow - Eating Us (Graveface)

Passion Pit - Manners (Columbia)

Hayden - The Place Where We Lived (Hardwood)

June TBA

The Dead Weather (Jack White) - Horehound

June 2

Dave Matthews Band - Big Whiskey and the Groogrux King (RCA)

Eels - Hombre Loco

Neil Young - Archives, Vol. 1 (Warner Bros.)

Elvis Costello - Secret, Profane & Sugarcane (Hear Music)

June 9

Sonic Youth - The Eternal (Matador)

Rhett Miller - Rhett Miller

Joan Of Arc - Flowers (Polyvinyl)

Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca (Domino)

The Roadside Graves - My Son's Home (Autumn Tone)

June 16

Rock Plaza Central - ...at the Moment of our Most Needing, or If Only They Could Turn Around, They Would Know They Weren't Alone (Paper Bag)

The Mary Onettes - Dare (Labrador)

June 23

Stuart Murdoch (Belle & Sebastian) - God Help The Girl soundtrack

Dinosaur Jr. - Farm (Jagjaguwar)

The Lemonheads - Varshons (The End)

Sunset Rubdown - Dragonslayer (Jagjaguwar)

Royal City - Royal City (Greatest Hits) (Asthmatic Kitty)

Pete Yorn - Back and Forth

Tortoise - Beacons of Ancestorship (Thrill Jockey)

Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) Murdering Oscar (And Other Love Songs) (Ruth St. Records)

Foreign Born - Person To Person (Secretly Canadian)

>> Foreign Born - "Early Warnings": mp3

Regina Spektor - Far (Sire)

White Magic - New Egypt (Latitudes)

June 24

The Radio Dept. - David single (Labrador)

>> The Radio Dept. - "David": mp3

June 30

Moby - Wait For Me (Mute)

Wilco - Wilco (The Album) (Nonesuch)

July 7

Cass McCombs - Catacombs (Domino)

Bowerbirds - Upper Air (Dead Oceans)

Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose (UK release - July 6)

Oneida - Rated O (Jagjaguwar)

Animal Collective - Summertime Clothes 7" (Domino)

July 21

Fiery Furnaces - I'm Going Away (Thrill Jockey)

>> Fiery Furnaces - "The End Is Near": mp3

Megafaun - Gather, Form & Fly (Hometapes)

>> Megafaun - "The Fade": mp3

Wye Oak - The Knot (Merge)

Magnolia Electric Co. - Josephine (Secretly Canadian)

Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs - Under the Covers, Vol. 2 (Shout! Factory)

August 4

Fruit Bats - The Ruminant Band (Sub Pop)

>> Fruit Bats - "The Ruminant Band": mp3

Julian Plenti (Interpol) - Julian Plenti Is... Skyscraper (Matador)

>> Julian Plenti - "Games For Days": mp3

August 11

Black Mold (Chad VanGaalen) - Snow Blindness Is Crystal Antz (Flemish Eye)

Robert Pollard - Elephant Jokes (Guided By Voices, Inc.)

Flashy Python (Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah) - Sticks & Bones

August 18

Division Day - Visitation (Dangerbird)

Brendan Benson - My Old, Familiar Friend (ATO)

The Cave Singers - Welcome Joy (Matador)

>> The Cave Singers - "Beach House": mp3

Destroyer - Bay Of Pigs EP (Merge)

August 25

David Bazan (Pedro the Lion) - Curse Your Branches (Barsuk)

Imogen Heap - MMM WATCHA SAYYY II

September 1

The Entrance Band - s/t (Ecstatic Peace)

September 8

Grand Archives - Keep In Mind Frankenstein (Sub Pop)

Yo La Tengo - Popular Songs (Matador)

Damon & Naomi - The Sub Pop Years (20/20/20)

The Feelies - Crazy Rhythms and The Good Earth reissues (Bar None)

Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions - Through The Devil Softly (Nettwerk)

Taken By Trees - East Of Eden (prod. by dude from Studio!) (Rough Trade)

>> Taken By Trees - "Watch The Waves": mp3

Sondre Lerche - Heartbeat Radio (Rounder)

Jim O'Rourke - The Visitor (Drag City)

Circulatory System - Signal Morning (Cloud Recordings)

>> Circulatory System - "Overjoyed": mp3

Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson - Break Up

Vivian Girls - Still Not As Good As Tiger Trap

September 22

Twilight Sad - Forget The Night Ahead (FatCat)

Castanets - Texas Rose, The Thaw and The Beasts (Asthmatic Kitty)

Richard Hawley - Truelove's Gutter (Mute)

The Hidden Cameras - Origin:Orphan (Arts & Crafts)

Times New Viking - Born Again Revisited (Matador)

Girls - Album (True Panther Sounds)

Rose Melberg - Homemade Ship (K)

The Pains of Being Pure At Heart - Higher Than The Stars EP (Slumberland)

Monsters of Folk (Conor Oberst, Jim James, M. Ward, Mike Mogis) - Monsters of Folk

David Gray - Draw The Line

September 29

Princeton - Cocoon of Love (Kanine)

The Swell Season - Strict Joy

Paramore - Brand New Eyes

Memory Tapes - Seek Magic (Acephale)

October 6

No Age - Losing Feeling EP (Sub Pop)

>> No Age - "You're A Target": mp3

The Clientele - Bonfires On The Heath

>> The Clientele - "Harvest Time": mp3

The Black Heart Procession - Six (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

Kurt Vile - Childish Prodigy (Matador)

>> Kurt Vile - "Overnite Religion": mp3

Mission of Burma - The Sound The Speed The Light (Matador)

>> Mission of Burma - "1, 2, 3, Partyy": mp3

A Place To Bury Strangers - Exploding Head (Mute)

No Age - Losing Feeling (Sub Pop)

Califone - All My Friends Are Funeral Singers (Dead Oceans)

The Mountain Goats - The Life of the World To Come (4AD)

>> The Mountain Goats - "Genesis 3:23": mp3

Mr. Hudson - Straight No Chaser

Noah and the Whale - The First Day Of Spring

October 13

Neon Indian - Psychic Charms

The Flaming Lips - Embryonic (Warner Bros.)

Thao With The Get Down Stay Down - Know Better Learn Faster (Kill Rock Stars)

MV&EE - Barn Nova (Ecstatic Peace)

Devendra Banhart - What Will We Be (Warner Bros.)

Nellie McKay - Normal As Blueberry Pie - A Tribute To Doris Day (Verve)

October 20

Flight of the Conchords - I Told You I Was Freaky (Sub Pop)

Sufjan Stevens - The BQE (Asthmatic Kitty)

Alec Ounsworth (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah) - Mo Beauty (Anti-)

Spiral Stairs - The Real Feel

Kings of Convenience - Declaration Of Dependence

Atlas Sound - Logos

Espers - III (Drag City)

White Denim - Fits (Downtown)

Spiral Stairs - The Real Free (Matador)

Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson - Summer of Fear (Saddle Creek)

Julian Casablancas - Phrazes For The Young (RCA)

Jay Farrar and Ben Gibbard - One Fast Move or I'm Gone: Music From Kerouac's Big Sir

El Perro Del Mar - Love Is Not Pop (Control Group)

Doveman - The Conformist (Brassland)

Do Make Say Think - Other Truths (Constellation)

Inara George (The Bird and the Bee) - Accidental Experimental (Everloving)

October 27

Quasi - TBD (Kill Rock Stars)

Weezer - Raditude (DGC)

Holy Sons - Criminals Return (Important)

Taylor Swift - Fearless (Deluxe edition w/ 6 new songs)

November 2

Molina & Johnson - Molina & Johnson (Magnolia Electric Co., Centro-matic) (Secretly Canadian)

>> "Twenty Cycles To The Ground": mp3

November 10

Ola Podrida - Belly of the Lion (Western Vinyl)

Pants Yell - Received Pronunciation (Slumberland)

Asobi Seksu - Rewolf (Polyvinyl)

Clipse - Till The Casket Drops

November 17

Annie - Don't Stop (Smalltown Supersound)

Norah Jones - The Fall

Real Estate - Real Estate

>> "Beachcomber": mp3

>> 2010 Album Release Calendar

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Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more of 2009’s finest releases.