2009 Album Release Calendar
It’s never too early. Welcome to the 2009 album/LP/CD/EP/awesome music release calendar, where we will struggle mightily to keep up with shifting music release dates, new MP3s and Lil Wayne. Like every year, this list is restricted to only the most interesting releases — albums that we’re personally excited to hear (or at least morbidly curious about). Labels/publicists — have an album or an MP3 you’d like to see here? E-mail rawkblog at gmail dot com. (Andrew Bird photo by David Greenwald) (Click here for the 2010 Album Release Calendar)
January 13
Franz Nicolay (Hold Steady) - Major General (Fistolo Records)
January 20
Animal Collective - Merriweather Post Pavillion (Domino)
Clue To Kalo - Lily Perdida (Mush)
Andrew Bird - Noble Beast (Fat Possum)
Antony and the Johnson - The Crying Light (Secretly Canadian)
>> Antony and the Johnsons - "Epilepsy Is Dancing": mp3
January 27
The Bird and the Bee - Ray Guns Are Not Just The Future (Blue Note)
Franz Ferdinand - Tonight: Franz Ferdinand (Domino)
Loney Dear - Dear John (Polyvinyl)
>> Loney Dear - "Airport Surroundings": mp3
Beirut/RealPeople - March of the Zapotec/Holland EPs (Ba Da Bing)
Strand of Oaks - Leave Ruin (La Societe Expeditionnaire)
>> Strand of Oaks - "End In Flames": mp3
February 3
Handsome Furs (Wolf Parade) - Face Control (Sub Pop)
Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele - The Good Feeling Music Of Dent May & His Magnificent Ukelele (Paw Tracks)
>> Dent May - “Meet Me In The Garden”: mp3
February 10
Lily Allen - It’s Not Me, It’s You (Capitol)
Mos Def - The Ecstatic
The Lonely Island (SNL’s Andy Samberg) - Incredibad (Universal Republic)
The City and Horses - I Don't Want To Dream (White Shoe)
February 17
M. Ward - Hold Time (Merge)
...And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead - The Century of Self
Architecture in Helsinki - That Beep (single)
Morrissey - Years Of Refusal
Vetiver - Tight Knit (Sub Pop)
>> Vetiver - "Everyday": mp3
Asobi Seksu - Hush (Polyvinyl)
Odawas - The Blue Depths (Jagjaguwar)
March 3
Wild Light - Adult Nights (StarTime International)
Neko Case - Middle Cyclone (-Anti)
U2 - No Line On The Horizon
The Soundtrack of Our Lives - Communion
Marissa Nadler - Little Hells (Kemado)
March 10
Condo Fucks (Yo La Tengo) - Fuckbook (Matador)
Anni Rossi - Rockwell (4AD)
>> Anni Rossi - "Ecology": mp3
Tim Hecker An Imaginary Country (Kranky)
DM Stith - Heavy Ghost (Asthmatic Kitty)
Mirah - A(spera) (K)
Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band - Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band (Dead Oceans)
>>Mt. St. Helens Vietnam Band - "Anchors Dropped": mp3
Julie Doiron - I Can Wonder What You Did With Your Day (Jagjaguwar)
>> Julie Doiron - "Consolation Prize" mp3
March 17
Kelly Clarkson - All I Ever Wanted
Bonnie "Prince" Billy - Beware (Drag City)
Wavves - Ballls (Fat Possum)
March 24
The Decemberists - The Hazards of Love (Capitol)
Royksopp - Junior
Harlem Shakes - Technicolor Health (Gigantic) -- guys, go buy this
Swan Lake - Enemy Mine (Jagjaguwar)
>> Swan Lake - "Spanish Gold, 2044" mp3
1990s - Kicks (Rough Trade)
Fridge - Early Output, 1996-1998 (Temporary Residence)
Pete Doherty - Grace/Wastelands
March 31
Peter Bjorn and John - Living Thing
The Slate Pacific - Safe Passage EP (Pigeon Row)
>> The Slate Pacific - "13 Kinds of Chemicals": mp3
Great Lake Swimmers - Lost Channels (Nettwerk)
April 7
Junior Boys - Begone Dull Care (Domino)
Doves - Kingdom Of Rust (Astralwerks)
It Hugs Back - Inside Your Guitar (4AD)
Telekinesis - Telekinesis! (Merge)
The Thermals - Now We Can See (Kill Rock Stars)
Bat For Lashes - Two Suns
Neil Young - Fork In The Road (Reprise)
April 14
Metric - Fantasies
Silversun Pickups - Swoon (Dangerbird)
Pomegranates - Everybody, Come Outside! (Lujo)
>> Pomegranates - "Corriander": mp3
Bill Callahan (formerly Smog) - Sometimes I Wish We Were An Eagle (Drag City)
Death Cab For Cutie - The Open Door EP
April 21
Camera Obscura - My Maudlin Career (4AD)
>> Camera Obscura - "My Maudlin Career": mp3
Okkervil River - Pop Lie EP (Jagjaguwar)
Polly Scattergood - Polly Scattergood (Mute)
Super Furry Animals - TBA (XL)
Tinted Windows (ex-Hanson, Smashing Pumpkins, Fountains of Wayne, Cheap Trick -- together at last) - Tinted Windows
The Rest - Everyone All At Once (self-released)
April 28
Japandroids - Post-Nothing (Unfamiliar)
Bob Dylan - Together Through Life
May 5
St. Vincent - Actor (4AD)
>> St. Vincent - "The Strangers" mp3
Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band (formerly Bright Eyes) - Outer South (Merge)
Patrick Watson - Wooden Arms (Secret City)
Akron/Family - Set 'Em Wild, Set 'Em Free (Dead Oceans)
May 12
Bricolage - Bricolage (Slumberland)
>> Bricolage - "Turn U Over": mp3
Hanne Hukkelberg - Blood From A Stone (Nettwerk)
Art Brut - Art Brut Vs. Satan
May 19
Jason Lytle (ex-Grandaddy) - Yours, Truly, The Commuter
Iron & Wine - Around The Well 2-disc rarities compilation (Sub Pop)
>> Iron & Wine - "Belated Promise Ring": mp3
John Vanderslice - Romanian Names (Dead Oceans)
Jarvis Cocker - Further Complications (prod. Steve Albini!) (Rough Trade)
May 26
Grizzly Bear - Veckatimest (Warp)
Phoenix - Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix
Black Moth Super Rainbow - Eating Us (Graveface)
Passion Pit - Manners (Columbia)
Hayden - The Place Where We Lived (Hardwood)
June TBA
The Dead Weather (Jack White) - Horehound
June 2
Dave Matthews Band - Big Whiskey and the Groogrux King (RCA)
Eels - Hombre Loco
Neil Young - Archives, Vol. 1 (Warner Bros.)
Elvis Costello - Secret, Profane & Sugarcane (Hear Music)
June 9
Sonic Youth - The Eternal (Matador)
Rhett Miller - Rhett Miller
Joan Of Arc - Flowers (Polyvinyl)
Dirty Projectors - Bitte Orca (Domino)
The Roadside Graves - My Son's Home (Autumn Tone)
June 16
Rock Plaza Central - ...at the Moment of our Most Needing, or If Only They Could Turn Around, They Would Know They Weren't Alone (Paper Bag)
The Mary Onettes - Dare (Labrador)
June 23
Stuart Murdoch (Belle & Sebastian) - God Help The Girl soundtrack
Dinosaur Jr. - Farm (Jagjaguwar)
The Lemonheads - Varshons (The End)
Sunset Rubdown - Dragonslayer (Jagjaguwar)
Royal City - Royal City (Greatest Hits) (Asthmatic Kitty)
Pete Yorn - Back and Forth
Tortoise - Beacons of Ancestorship (Thrill Jockey)
Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) Murdering Oscar (And Other Love Songs) (Ruth St. Records)
Foreign Born - Person To Person (Secretly Canadian)
>> Foreign Born - "Early Warnings": mp3
Regina Spektor - Far (Sire)
White Magic - New Egypt (Latitudes)
June 24
The Radio Dept. - David single (Labrador)
>> The Radio Dept. - "David": mp3
June 30
Moby - Wait For Me (Mute)
Wilco - Wilco (The Album) (Nonesuch)
July 7
Cass McCombs - Catacombs (Domino)
Bowerbirds - Upper Air (Dead Oceans)
Bombay Bicycle Club - I Had The Blues But I Shook Them Loose (UK release - July 6)
Oneida - Rated O (Jagjaguwar)
Animal Collective - Summertime Clothes 7" (Domino)
July 21
Fiery Furnaces - I'm Going Away (Thrill Jockey)
>> Fiery Furnaces - "The End Is Near": mp3
Megafaun - Gather, Form & Fly (Hometapes)
>> Megafaun - "The Fade": mp3
Wye Oak - The Knot (Merge)
Magnolia Electric Co. - Josephine (Secretly Canadian)
Matthew Sweet & Susanna Hoffs - Under the Covers, Vol. 2 (Shout! Factory)
August 4
Fruit Bats - The Ruminant Band (Sub Pop)
>> Fruit Bats - "The Ruminant Band": mp3
Julian Plenti (Interpol) - Julian Plenti Is... Skyscraper (Matador)
>> Julian Plenti - "Games For Days": mp3
August 11
Black Mold (Chad VanGaalen) - Snow Blindness Is Crystal Antz (Flemish Eye)
Robert Pollard - Elephant Jokes (Guided By Voices, Inc.)
Flashy Python (Alec Ounsworth of Clap Your Hands Say Yeah) - Sticks & Bones
August 18
Division Day - Visitation (Dangerbird)
Brendan Benson - My Old, Familiar Friend (ATO)
The Cave Singers - Welcome Joy (Matador)
>> The Cave Singers - "Beach House": mp3
Destroyer - Bay Of Pigs EP (Merge)
August 25
David Bazan (Pedro the Lion) - Curse Your Branches (Barsuk)
Imogen Heap - MMM WATCHA SAYYY II
September 1
The Entrance Band - s/t (Ecstatic Peace)
September 8
Grand Archives - Keep In Mind Frankenstein (Sub Pop)
Yo La Tengo - Popular Songs (Matador)
Damon & Naomi - The Sub Pop Years (20/20/20)
The Feelies - Crazy Rhythms and The Good Earth reissues (Bar None)
Hope Sandoval and the Warm Inventions - Through The Devil Softly (Nettwerk)
Taken By Trees - East Of Eden (prod. by dude from Studio!) (Rough Trade)
>> Taken By Trees - "Watch The Waves": mp3
Sondre Lerche - Heartbeat Radio (Rounder)
Jim O'Rourke - The Visitor (Drag City)
Circulatory System - Signal Morning (Cloud Recordings)
>> Circulatory System - "Overjoyed": mp3
Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson - Break Up
Vivian Girls - Still Not As Good As Tiger Trap
September 22
Twilight Sad - Forget The Night Ahead (FatCat)
Castanets - Texas Rose, The Thaw and The Beasts (Asthmatic Kitty)
Richard Hawley - Truelove's Gutter (Mute)
The Hidden Cameras - Origin:Orphan (Arts & Crafts)
Times New Viking - Born Again Revisited (Matador)
Girls - Album (True Panther Sounds)
Rose Melberg - Homemade Ship (K)
The Pains of Being Pure At Heart - Higher Than The Stars EP (Slumberland)
Monsters of Folk (Conor Oberst, Jim James, M. Ward, Mike Mogis) - Monsters of Folk
David Gray - Draw The Line
September 29
Princeton - Cocoon of Love (Kanine)
The Swell Season - Strict Joy
Paramore - Brand New Eyes
Memory Tapes - Seek Magic (Acephale)
October 6
No Age - Losing Feeling EP (Sub Pop)
>> No Age - "You're A Target": mp3
The Clientele - Bonfires On The Heath
>> The Clientele - "Harvest Time": mp3
The Black Heart Procession - Six (Temporary Residence Ltd.)
Kurt Vile - Childish Prodigy (Matador)
>> Kurt Vile - "Overnite Religion": mp3
Mission of Burma - The Sound The Speed The Light (Matador)
>> Mission of Burma - "1, 2, 3, Partyy": mp3
A Place To Bury Strangers - Exploding Head (Mute)
No Age - Losing Feeling (Sub Pop)
Califone - All My Friends Are Funeral Singers (Dead Oceans)
The Mountain Goats - The Life of the World To Come (4AD)
>> The Mountain Goats - "Genesis 3:23": mp3
Mr. Hudson - Straight No Chaser
Noah and the Whale - The First Day Of Spring
October 13
Neon Indian - Psychic Charms
The Flaming Lips - Embryonic (Warner Bros.)
Thao With The Get Down Stay Down - Know Better Learn Faster (Kill Rock Stars)
MV&EE - Barn Nova (Ecstatic Peace)
Devendra Banhart - What Will We Be (Warner Bros.)
Nellie McKay - Normal As Blueberry Pie - A Tribute To Doris Day (Verve)
October 20
Flight of the Conchords - I Told You I Was Freaky (Sub Pop)
Sufjan Stevens - The BQE (Asthmatic Kitty)
Alec Ounsworth (Clap Your Hands Say Yeah) - Mo Beauty (Anti-)
Spiral Stairs - The Real Feel
Kings of Convenience - Declaration Of Dependence
Atlas Sound - Logos
Espers - III (Drag City)
White Denim - Fits (Downtown)
Spiral Stairs - The Real Free (Matador)
Miles Benjamin Anthony Robinson - Summer of Fear (Saddle Creek)
Julian Casablancas - Phrazes For The Young (RCA)
Jay Farrar and Ben Gibbard - One Fast Move or I'm Gone: Music From Kerouac's Big Sir
El Perro Del Mar - Love Is Not Pop (Control Group)
Doveman - The Conformist (Brassland)
Do Make Say Think - Other Truths (Constellation)
Inara George (The Bird and the Bee) - Accidental Experimental (Everloving)
October 27
Quasi - TBD (Kill Rock Stars)
Weezer - Raditude (DGC)
Holy Sons - Criminals Return (Important)
Taylor Swift - Fearless (Deluxe edition w/ 6 new songs)
November 2
Molina & Johnson - Molina & Johnson (Magnolia Electric Co., Centro-matic) (Secretly Canadian)
>> "Twenty Cycles To The Ground": mp3
November 10
Ola Podrida - Belly of the Lion (Western Vinyl)
Pants Yell - Received Pronunciation (Slumberland)
Asobi Seksu - Rewolf (Polyvinyl)
Clipse - Till The Casket Drops
November 17
Annie - Don't Stop (Smalltown Supersound)
Norah Jones - The Fall
Real Estate - Real Estate
>> "Beachcomber": mp3
>> 2010 Album Release Calendar
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Check back soon for more dates and MP3s and click below to read about more of 2009’s finest releases.