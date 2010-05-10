First Look: Ted Leo - "The Brutalist Bricks"

Ted Leo and the Pharmacists' latest full-length (and first for Matador) turns back from the relative sprawl of 2007's eclectic Living with the Living and finds the rocker playing to his strengths: melody-minded post-punk dispatches blasted fast and loud. "The Mighty Sparrow" kicks things off with Leo's reliable power-chord heat, but the album never cools down -- the catchiest hooks come early ("Ativan Eyes," "Even Heroes Have to Die") but the brisk collection bristles with inspiration from front to back.

Ted Leo - "The Mighty Sparrow": mp3

Ted Leo - "Even Heroes Have To Die": mp3

(The Brutalist Bricks is out now on Matador)

More: New Music | 2010 Album Release Calendar