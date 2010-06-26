Video: Tokyo Police Club - "Breakneck Speed"

Tokyo Police Club - Breakneck Speed from momandpopmusic on Vimeo.

Good to be back, good to be back, good to be back. Tokyo Police Club's Champ is fast becoming my most-listened to album of the year. I saw and enjoyed them at Coachella, but my memory of that afternoon is a bit, ahem, hazy; at any rate, it's the Rob Schnapf-produced album itself that's grabbed hold of my ears and held tight with bro hugs. Recommended if you like the Strokes, Harlem Shakes, feeling great about life.