SXSW 2010: Local Natives @ Emo's, 3.18.10



Photo by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Local Natives own the dubious honor of being the first non-Smell-related Los Angeles guitar band to earn a Best New Music maybe ever. But if any group deserves to be the one to thaw the site's frigid East Coast bias, it's the Natives -- the band has more stage presence than the entire chillwave scene combined. While the material still isn't quite on par with fellow folk-rockers such as Grizzly Bear or the Acorn, their debut, Gorilla Manor, is starting to grow on me. Their best new music may be yet to come.

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010