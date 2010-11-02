Live: Allo Darlin' @ Echo, 10.25.10
All photos by David Greenwald
London act Allo Darlin', making its first appearance in Los Angeles, played the charming twee of their self-titled debut with volume and velocity at the Echo, two traits that tend to be trouble for indie-pop bands of the chamber persuasion. But not for Allo Darlin', whose already excellent material improved (or at least turned more dance floor-ready) with its added kick.
Allo Darlin' - "My Heart is a Drummer": mp3
More photos after the jump.
Previously: First Look: Allo Darlin' - Allo Darlin'