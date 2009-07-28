Tonight In LA: The Whisper In The Roar

All photos by David Greenwald

Friends-of-Rawkblog The Whisper in the Roar continue their residency at Molly Malone's tonight in L.A. The dreamy young band is still developing their sound, but I've heard only good things so far -- good enough to recommend them today, and to have taken their first round of press photos. Above, some of their "official" shots and a few outtakes. Get a taste on MySpace and get more local dates here -- Rawkblog heroes Trash Can Sinatras are playing the Troubadour on Wednesday in what's sure to be a life-altering gig.