Live: Bad Veins @ Spaceland, 9.02.09

All photos by David Greenwald

Bad Veins -- yes, another guitar/drums duo -- could probably use an honest-to-goodness bassist, but in their opening performance for labelmates Division Day, the group showed more sonic depth than many of their combo colleagues. Avoiding the usual two-man escapes of avant noise or blues, Bad Veins' indie fuzz was closer to a darker New Pornographers or an edgier Strokes. Embrace the bass, guys. Make Paul Rudd proud.

Previously: Division Day at Spaceland, 9.02.09 | Concert Photos