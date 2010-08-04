Live: Pepper Rabbit @ Spaceland, 7.30.10



All photos by David Greenwald



As decades of rock history can attest, bands tend to get faster and louder on the road. In the case of plenty of softer acts, compensating can be a bad thing -- but not so for Pepper Rabbit, whose bedroom Baroque pop turned impressively anthemic at Spaceland on Friday night, one of the last dates of the trio's recent headlining tour. The band's been good live since Day 1 -- or at least since I first saw them at the Bootleg Theater in January -- but in the last half-year, they've grown, as Kanye West or Obi-Wan Kenobi might say, even stronger. That can only bode well for their still-awaited debut LP, which the band's in the studio recording at this precise moment. (OK, probably: they might be taking a burrito break.) More photos after the jump.

Pepper Rabbit - "Heat and Hot Water" (ARMS cover): mp3

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