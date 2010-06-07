Live: RAWKSHOTS, 6.04.10



LA Font / all photos by David Greenwald



On Friday, Origami Vinyl was gracious enough to host the opening night of RAWKSHOTS -- my first photo exhibition. LA Font and Death Kit played to a packed house, drinks were had, parents got drunk, good vibes were spread. Let's do this again soon, pals. (And by the way, my photos will be up and available for purchase at Origami all month.) More photos after the jump.



Death Kit



LA Font - "Bright Red Flame": mp3

Death Kit - "I Can Make You Love Me": mp3

More: Concert Photos | Rawkshots