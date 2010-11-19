Live: Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin @ Spaceland, 11.16.10

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All photos by David Greenwald



Here's the thing about playing the hits: it helps when they're all hits. But even so, Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin managed to one-up themselves over and over, playing "Everlyn" -- my favorite on this year's Let It Sway -- second and saving "Glue Girls" and "Pangea" for the encore. That, plus an enthusiastically rowdy crowd, made for a night at Spaceland that felt sky-high. (Also: Thanks for the on-stage shout-out, bros! Miss you.)

Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Sink/Let It Sway": mp3

Related: Video: "Sink/Let It Sway" | First Look: Let It Sway