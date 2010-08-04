Live: Candy Claws @ Spaceland, 7.30.10



All photos by David Greenwald



On record, Candy Claws sound a lot like Holland-era Beach Boys playing from the bottom of a tissue box. Live, the headband-clad young group (Luc from headliners/tour mates Pepper Rabbit had to sub in on the skins for the band's 17-year-old drummer, who couldn't get into the club) sounded much the same -- without the tissues. Going mostly unmuffled was a good move for the group, who played likable pop in a kind of cutely cultish conga line. More photos after the jump.