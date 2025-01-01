Archives: Sondre Lerche
Sondre Lerche - '2011' Demos, Unreleased Tracks and Extras
Interview: Sondre Lerche
Best of 2011: Favorite Songs of the Year
Video: Sondre Lerche - 'Domino'
Video: Sondre Lerche - 'Private Caller'
News + Links: Tokyo Police Club, the One AM Radio, Sondre Lerche
Video: Sondre Lerche - 'Domino' @ Waynestock, SXSW 3.17.11
Video: Sondre Lerche - 'Private Caller' (Live, 11.13.10)
Sondre Lerche Promises To "Bring The Goods" To The Troubadour
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