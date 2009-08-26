Sondre Lerche Promises To "Bring The Goods" To The Troubadour

Sondre Lerche's new album, Heartbeat Radio, might be the Norwegian songwriter's best collection yet -- so you won't want to miss his return to his (and my) favorite Los Angeles haunt, the Troubadour, on Sept. 24. (The album's due Sept. 8.) As with his last few shows there, it'll be solo electric.

"Band is resting and having more babies," Sondre told me on Twitter (I know!) just minutes ago. "I promise to bring the goods alone!" Let's hold him to it. More tour dates on the ongoing calendar.