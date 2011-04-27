News + Links: Tokyo Police Club, the One AM Radio, Sondre Lerche



Sondre Lerche / photo by David Greenwald

Tokyo Police Club's Graham Wright to release solo album: Shirts vs. Skins, inspired by the keyboardist's last break-up (what else?) is due June 28 on File Under: Music. [Graham Wright]

The One AM Radio gets Dntel remix, releases Antonioni-borrowing video: My post on both is over on Brand X. The new album is terrific. [Brand X]

Sondre Lerche jams: The Waynestock-headlining troubadour continues his Sondre Lerche roll-out. Here's a "Domino" video and, below, the punchy studio take on chorus-of-the-year contender "Private Caller."

Sondre Lerche - Private Caller by sondrelerche