New Music: High Highs - 'Horses'

Like High Highs' "Open Season," "Horses" focuses on the burgeoning band's acoustic side, adding the group's trademark luminous vocals to the rough clatter of acoustic guitar chords. It's music that's hard to pinpoint: the gothic undertones of Okkervil River are here, as is the youthful psychedelic drift of Elephant 6, but mostly it sounds like High Highs, a band that's probably already indie rock's rookie of the year. They're playing SXSW all week; maybe we'll learn if they have more than three songs.

High Highs - "Horses": mp3

Previously: High Highs - "Flowers Bloom" | "Open Season"