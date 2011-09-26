This Week's Shows: Jens Lekman, Emmylou Harris, Jon Brion



Photo by David Greenwald



Monday: Big Moves wrap up their residency at the Bootleg. I caught them last week; expect them to go out with a bang. Ben Folds plays a last-minute show at Bardot.

Tuesday: Country legend Emmylou Harris plays the Greek Theatre. Bring a hankie. More after the jump.

Wednesday: Jens Lekman plays the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in celebration of his excellent new EP (and forthcoming album?) with Crayon Fields frontman Geoffrey O'Connor.

Thursday: Pepper Rabbit makes it home at last on their Red Velvet Snowball tour; Gillian Welch puts down roots at the Music Box; Jon Brion plays Largo.

Friday: Jon Brion plays Largo, which means you should be at Largo.