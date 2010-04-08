SXSW 2010: Crayon Fields @ Mi Casa Cantini, 3.20.10



All photos by David Greenwald



[Rawkblog @ SXSW 2010: Complete Coverage]

Crayon Fields were the last band I shot at SXSW 2010, and I'm glad I closed with them -- the indie-pop band's sophisticated 2009 release, All The Pleasures of the World, has been in heavy rotation ever since. (The last band I saw that night was Best Coast, completing the L.A. girl-group triumvirate after catching Dum Dum Girls and Pearl Harbour earlier in the week. I'll put it this way -- "Best" is a word they should've thought twice about using in their band name.) I talked up the Crayon Fields (who record for Guy Blackman's Chapter Music label) on Hype Machine Radio earlier this month; more photos after the jump.

Crayon Fields - "All The Pleasures of the World": mp3

More : Concert Photos | SXSW 2010