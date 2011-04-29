News + Links: Fiona Apple, Jon Brion, Ryan Adams

Fiona Apple, Jon Brion on new Buddy Holly tribute compilation: Rave On will also gather Paul McCartney, Florence + The Machine and Modest Mouse, among others, but I'm most looking forward to hearing a studio take on Apple and Brion's "Everyday" -- a cover that's graced Largo's hallowed halls before. It's due June 28 on Concord. [TwentyFourBit]

Jon Brion goes back to The Future: In some older JB news, the musician's next score will be for Miranda July's The Future, due in theaters on July 29.

Ryan Adams merch for sale: Some vintage tour posters and extra copies of his Record Store Day double single, Class Mythology, were put on his online store this afternoon, though nearly all of it appears sold out already. [Pax Am]