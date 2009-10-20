Tonight In L.A.: Grizzly Bear Roar At The Palladium



Grizzly Bear at the Troubadour, 2007 | Photo by David Greenwald

Tonight's Grizzly Bear show will be my fourth time seeing the band at their own headlining gig -- sixth overall if you count their brief performance at the 2007 New York Revenge of the Bookeaters show and running into co-frontman @edwarddroste in Central Park after they'd opened for the Decemberists that summer. Notably, though, it's the first chance I'll have to hear the band burn through their tremendous Veckatimest material. I expect glory -- and to see yr smiling faces there. P.S., folks, epic dude Kurt Vile headlines Spaceland on Friday, file that one under can't miss, too.

Grizzly Bear - "Two Weeks": mp3

More tour dates, as always, in the ongoing calendar.