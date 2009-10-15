Video: Balloon Boy Raps!





Because I just watched a mylar balloon chilling on CNN for the last hour like the camera bro in American Beauty, I present to you the Heene family's foul-mouthed rap video. One of these kids may or may not have gotten in the already infamous balloon and flown around Colorado for a minute just now. Let's, uh, hope he's alive and hiding in a tree house or something. Update: 6-year-old Ryo was found safe at home. Balloon Boy, I'mma let you finish, but Max from Where The Wild Things Are had the best crazy escape of all time. Of all time! (Via Gorilla Vs. Bear)