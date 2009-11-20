This Weekend In L.A.: Fired Up And Ready To Furnace

Top recs: Jon Brion tonight, as always; Fiery Furnaces (pictured; photo by David Greenwald) and their Radiohead-hating madness at the El Rey on Saturday; Monday, the Books are playing a pretty special gig at Hollywood Forever but I'll be at the Happy Hollows residency to catch Real Estate. The full list for the next few days:

11/21 Saturday – Elefant w/ Division Day @ Troubadour AND Fiery Furnaces w/ Cryptacize, Dent May @ El Rey Theatre AND Holly Miranda opening for The xx, Friendly Fires @ Henry Fonda Theater

11/23 Monday – El Perro Del Mar @ The Hotel Cafe AND Happy Hollows w/ Real Estate (HH residency) @ Spaceland AND The Books @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery



The Fiery Furnaces - "I'm Going Away": mp3