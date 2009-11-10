Tonight In L.A.: Bishop Allen @ The Echoplex

Bishop Allen brings its fey, Tony the Tiger indie-pop to the Echoplex tonight (in support of new album Grrr...) alongside less fey, equally reliable Amazon.com champs Throw Me The Statue. Eat a balanced breakfast before this one, folks.

Later this week: Sometimes-singer, mostly comedienne Charlyne Yi is at the UCB Theatre on Friday; the Mountain Goats and Final Fantasy (!) bring one of the fall's strongest, most well-read double bills to the Henry Fonda on Sunday. (I'll be kicking out the jams at both.)