Video: Toro Y Moi - "Blessa" (live in San Francisco)

Toro Y Moi - "Blessa" (live in San Francisco) from Jordan Bee on Vimeo.

A pair of semi-official Toro Y Moi albums have been circulating this year -- a summer compilation and tour release My Touch. Both have showcased the emerging genius (yes) of South Carolina native Chaz Bundick, class president of Chillwave '09. With 2010's Causers Of This, the first of two planned releases, he threatens to abandon his peers entirely -- a true student of the '00s, Bundick draws on Daft Punk's neon beats and Panda Bear's woozy repetition and appropriates club-minded, female-dominated R&B grooves for his own sensitive vocals. It's gonna be a helluva decade.