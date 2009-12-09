New Music: Real Estate - "Beach Comber"

As a lifelong Southern Californian, it's hard not to link songs about surf with the Pacific coast -- but Real Estate's "Beachcomber" shies away from the sun for a jangly trip to the Jersey shore (though not, for better or worse, Jersey Shore). The New Jersey band's lo-fi, forlorn sound has earned them comparisons to the dreamy likes of Galaxie 500, but I hear more of Palace Music's "Gulf Shores" or the Silver Jews' airier inclinations in their insistent sorrow -- even a little of Elliott Smith's Texas-tinged early stuff ("Kiwi Maddog 20/20"). One more exciting new band in a year full of 'em.

Real Estate - "Beachcomber": mp3

(Real Estate's debut is out now on Woodsist)