New Music: Richard Hawley - "Early Morning Rain" (Gordon Lightfoot Cover)



Photo by David Greenwald

There's no better way to say it than this: Richard Hawley and "Early Morning Rain" were made for each other. In a respectful take on Gordon Lightfoot's original, the British troubadour adds a stomping rhythm section that brings out hitherto unheard rockabilly accents and treats the vocals with the same patient baritone he brings to his own best material. A whimsical harmonica zips through the air, an army of guitars sparkle in the sun, and Gordon Lightfoot's classic is reborn, bigger and brighter but as sad-eyed as ever.

Richard Hawley - "Early Morning Rain" (Gordon Lightfoot cover): mp3

(Buy on Starbucks' Sweetheart compilation)