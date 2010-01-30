News: The National Talks New Album, Radiohead's Charity Bootleg

* The National singer Matt Berninger (pictured at left; photo by David Greenwald) tells Pitchfork the band's May-due -- but still unfinished -- new album is "a meaner record... it's less restrained than Boxer... there's a lot of yelling." Exactly what I wanted to hear! But Matt also revealed he's a new dad and the band is unlikely to keep up their history of endless road-dogging on their upcoming tours (not that they should have to), so see 'em when you can.

* You Ain't No Picasso has the bootleg from Radiohead's Haiti charity show from last week, where they played the best setlist ever.

* The Numero Group has put together what looks like an exhaustive history in song of Chicago recording studios, 1908 - 1980. Download it here.