Cuban Linx: Thom & Beck, New Pornographers, Hold Steady

Haven't done a news round-up in a while, but it's a busy day for Rawkblog heroes:

* The good news: three new Dan Bejar/Destroyer songs! The bad: nine new A.C. Newman songs. But the New Pornographers will also be joined by St. Vincent and Okkervil River's Will Sheff on Together, due May 4, so, you know -- potential.

* Franz Nicolay, fancy keyboardist, has left the Hold Steady.

* Thom Yorke and Beck (!) played an impromptu Haiti benefit show at the Roosevelt last night (where Thom's been DJing lately), according to a number of Twitter reports. Send photos/video links if you've got 'em. When's the inevitable Beck/Radiohead Record Club coming?