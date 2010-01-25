Did Radiohead Just Play The Best Setlist Ever?

Tonight's epic Radiohead setlist from their Henry Fonda gig, via LA Weekly, after the jump. L.A.'s new hometown heroes raised over $500,000 for charity. Send over your pictures/videos!

Faust Arp

Fake Plastic Trees

Arpeggi

National Anthem

Nude

Karma Police

Kid A

Morning Bell

How To Disappear Completely

Wolf at the Door

The Bends

Reckoner

Lucky

Body Snatchers

Dollars & Cents

Airbag

Exit Music (For a Film)

encore #!

Everything In Its Right Place

You and Whose Army?

Pyramid Song

All I Need

encore #2

Lotus Flower <-- Thom debuted this at his solo shows

Paranoid Android

Street Spirit