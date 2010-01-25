Did Radiohead Just Play The Best Setlist Ever?
Tonight's epic Radiohead setlist from their Henry Fonda gig, via LA Weekly, after the jump. L.A.'s new hometown heroes raised over $500,000 for charity. Send over your pictures/videos!
Faust Arp
Fake Plastic Trees
Arpeggi
National Anthem
Nude
Karma Police
Kid A
Morning Bell
How To Disappear Completely
Wolf at the Door
The Bends
Reckoner
Lucky
Body Snatchers
Dollars & Cents
Airbag
Exit Music (For a Film)
encore #!
Everything In Its Right Place
You and Whose Army?
Pyramid Song
All I Need
encore #2
Lotus Flower <-- Thom debuted this at his solo shows
Paranoid Android
Street Spirit