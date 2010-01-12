Joanna Newsom's Viral Marketing: Worse Than "2012"

Drag City has just posted a cartoon entitled "Have one on me," showcasing Joanna giving away a child. Given the rise of pay-what-you-want albums from Radiohead, NIN, etc., with Trent Reznor (if I remember correctly) saying, "This one's on me," seems like an LP3 hint -- except Joanna Newsom is not, and will never be, an embarrassingly rich rock star who can afford to do that. Maybe Andy Samberg's paying the bills these days? The mystery continues! See it here. Update: Pitchfork astutely noticed that there's a (release!?) date, February 23, in the upper right-hand corner. Rooting for a Valentine's Day leak.