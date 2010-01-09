Live: Atlas Sound @ Natural History Museum, 1.08.10

First Fridays are typically over-stuffed, but apparently last night's Atlas Sound show was particularly packed, forcing a number of attendees to watch the gig on video screens outside of the concert hall. (I'd heard the show was sold out earlier in the day and opted for drinks at El Prado instead. C'est la vie.) For those that didn't get in, LAist shutterbug Melissa has photos on Flickr. Update: Michael Stipe and the dude who doesn't sing in Animal Collective were there! Update 2: Michael Stipe and Geologist were at a New York natural history museum, not in L.A., as intrepid commentors have noticed. Good catch.