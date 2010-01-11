New Music: Jim Thomas - "Billy On 4th"

Clean Equations member Jim Thomas set out to make a soap-scrubbed piano pop record with The Blue Floor, his solo debut. He landed just south, singing like a Tennessee-born Jackson Browne (who's originally from Germany, believe it or not) and embracing bluesy Memphis guitars. He's at his best on tracks such as "Billy On 4th," a bright, Brion-esque song that leans closer to the modernist indie rock of his regular band, but the whole collection is miles away from running on empty.

Jim Thomas - "Billy On 4th": mp3

(The Blue Floor is out now)