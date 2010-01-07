R.I.P. Willie Mitchell

Willie Mitchell, the incomparable soul producer behind every great Al Green record (and a fine musician in his own right), died yesterday. He was 81. His work with Green was his most fruitful partnership; he helmed the singer's Hi Records debut Green Is Blues and his staggering early '70s run: Gets Next To You, Let's Stay Together, I'm Still In Love With You and Call Me, as incendiary and consistent a creative explosion as any act in the rock era's ever had.



Al Green - "Call Me": mp3