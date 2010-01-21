Thom Yorke & Beck: Too Good To Be True



Photo via Twitter

Per Rock is a Girl's Best Friend, Thom Yorke's Haiti charity appearance last night at the Roosevelt was a DJ gig, as he has been doing frequently during his months in L.A. -- not a performance. And contrary to Twitter rumors (*shakes fist*), Beck didn't play, but, uh, Maroon 5 did. Sigh. Still crossing my fingers for some Record Club magic. (Thanks to Ariel)

Update: Radiohead is playing a charity show at the Henry Fonda on Saturday. Really! Get yr tix via auction tonight at 8 p.m.