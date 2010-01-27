Video: Fiona Apple and Jon Brion - "He's Funny That Way"

The Largo experience is a sacred one, which is why there are nearly no videos from the performances it houses and why I present this to you now without endorsement and the warning that if I see a camera in anyone's hands the next time I go to see Jon Brion, I will personally present it to Flanagan on a stake. Nevertheless, this is a historical document: Fiona Apple and Jon, playing a jazz standard. It's a regular, regularly gorgeous occurrence at Largo, but, I'd imagine, a surprise to Fiona fans. (It comes from Apple's recent concert for Haiti; donate to Save the Children here.)