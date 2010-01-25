Video: Justin Timberlake - "Hallelujah" (Leonard Cohen cover)

Justin Timberlake has been curiously silent since 2006's pop landmark FutureSex/LoveSounds, and it's as if he's been mustering all of his strength for this few minutes. As a vocalist, he's never been better -- an obvious must on a song where he's competing with with the ghost of "Hallelujah's" most famous renderer, Jeff Buckley, but the former *NSYNC singer's performance is nevertheless shockingly great. A must-watch. Here's to hoping he won't forget about his seemingly newfound sensitivity in favor of another "Dick in a Box" sequel (though I wouldn't turn one down) when it comes time for LP3. (Donate to Haiti relief via Hope For Haiti Now)

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